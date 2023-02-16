UN General Assembly to Vote on Resolution Pushing for 'Just and Lasting Peace' in Ukraine

The United Nations' 193 member countries are expected to vote on a resolution declaring "the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine next Thursday, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbor.

Two days of speeches are planned leading up to the vote, which could be just the latest U.N. General Assembly (GA) resolution related to the war. While such measures would typically come out of the Security Council, it has been hamstrung because Russia is one of five countries with veto power in that United Nations body.

A European Union diplomat toldThe Associated Press that Ukraine asked the E.U. to draft the resolution along with other member states to mark the anniversary of the invasion with a strong statement advocating peace, in line with the U.N. Charter.

The U.N. Charter uses the term peace dozens of times and specifically states that "all members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations."



As the AP detailed:

Ukraine initially thought of having the General Assembly enshrine the 10-point peace plan that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced at the November summit of the Group of 20 major economies, U.N. diplomats said. But this idea was shelved in favor of the broader and less detailed resolution circulated Wednesday.



As one example, while the resolution to be voted on emphasizes the need to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes committed in Ukraine through "fair and independent investigations and prosecutions at the national or international level," it does not include Zelenskyy's call for a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes.

The pending resolution reportedly calls for "a cessation of hostilities" and reiterates the GA's earlier demand that Russia "immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces" from internationally recognized Ukrainian territory.

The draft resolution—which would not be legally binding, if passed—also urges United Nations members and global groups to "redouble support for diplomatic efforts," including those of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, according to the AP.

E.U. Ambassador Olof Skoog, who helped draft the resolution, toldReuters that "we count on very broad support from the membership. What is at stake is not just the fate of Ukraine, it is the respect of the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of every state."

Previous GA resolutions calling for the withdrawal of all Russian troops, demanding the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure, and denouncing Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of Ukrainian regions received at least 140 votes in favor.

Two other resolutions in the assembly last year—one suspending Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council and another advocating Russian reparations to Ukraine over the war—garnered less support, with just 93 and 94 supportive votes, respectively.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights on Monday confirmed the war has killed at least 7,199 Ukrainian civilians and injured another 11,756, while also noting that actual figures are likely "considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration."

