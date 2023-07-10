Reproductive Rights Advocates Blast Iowa GOP's Special Session to Ban Abortion

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa on Monday led calls for reproductive rights defenders to "show up, speak out, and fight like hell to keep abortion safe and legal" in the Hawkeye State as its Republican-controlled Legislature prepares to convene a special session Tuesday seeking to ban almost all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Last week, GOP Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called state lawmakers back to Des Moines for the sole purpose of passing a new abortion ban. Current state law allows abortion up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Less than a week before the U.S. Supreme Court revoked half a century of federal abortion rights in June 2022, Iowa's highest court ruled that there is no constitutionally protected right to the medical procedure, paving the way for the state Legislature to pass even stricter anti-choice laws.

"We need everyone to fight back against this attack on reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy."



Reynolds said in a statement that "Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn and, in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives."

However, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa noted that more than 6 in 10 Iowa voters "want to keep abortion safe and legal."

"We need everyone to fight back against this attack on reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy," the group said.

The ACLU of Iowa warned that the proposed legislation "would ban 98% of abortions" in the state.

"Let's call it what it is: A near-total ban on abortion. Full stop," the group said.

NARAL Pro-Choice America tweeted: "Right now, abortion is legal in Iowa. But the state already has gaps in reproductive healthcare access and providers. This ban will dramatically intensify them, especially for historically marginalized groups that already face immense barriers to care."

"Iowa's situation is devastating, and unfortunately, it's not novel—it is yet another glance at the ugly reality of how far anti-abortion lawmakers are willing to go to attack our fundamental freedoms," the group added.