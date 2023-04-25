Legendary Performer, Civil Rights Champion Harry Belafonte Dies at 96

Harry Belafonte, the beloved singer and civil rights activist who never wavered from his commitment to a better and more just world, has died at the age of 96.

A spokesperson said that Belafonte, who straddled the world between celebrity and progressive activism for over seven decades, died at his home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan from complications related to congestive heart failure.

"I was an activist who became an artist, I was not an artist who became an activist," Belafonte (1927-2023) once said.



His admirers responded to the news by heralding Belfonte's exceptional determination and generous spirit.

"Harry Belafonte NEVER STOPPED fighting for Black liberation from the bonds of racism," said Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference of Civil and Human Rights. "A powerful voice and leader. So grateful for him."



