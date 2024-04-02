Biden Announces 'Long Overdue' Rail Safety Rules Despite Industry Objections

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that at least two people will now have to be on board of the trains of the country's largest freight operators, which drew backlash from the industry and praise from safety advocates.

The new rule is a response to a train derailment that caused an environmental hazard in East Palestine, Ohio last year. The train derailment caused a spill of toxic chemicals, and a fire ensued.

The Transport Workers Union of America celebrated the new rule.

The TWU applauds @USDOT requiring two-person crews on every freight train. TWU Rail Division Representative Brian DeLucia and Political & Legislative Rep Heather Laverty joined @SecretaryPete. @twusamuelsen said the "Final rule is essential for safety and is long overdue." pic.twitter.com/FrdfEjxOHY

— TWU (@transportworker) April 2, 2024

"Safety improvements have come too slowly to the railroads but it is great to be finally working with an administration that is listening to workers," said Vince Verna, vice president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Rail companies have argued that the new rule will not improve safety since the administration proposed it in 2022. The president of the Association of American Railroads called it "unfounded and unnecessary regulation."

Even before derailments in East Palestine and Sandusky, Ohio, I supported efforts to mandate a two-person train crew to improve safety for rail workers. I applaud @POTUS, the @USDOT, and the @USDOTFRA for taking this important step forward for rail safety. https://t.co/uWtHjZe9i8

— Rep. Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) April 2, 2024

"Going forward, we have a new rule on the books to make sure every train is staffed safely," Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tweeted.

Legislation aimed at improving rail safety has stalled in Congress since the derailment in East Palestine.

"Some of the same Republican representatives and senators who were loudest in professing outrage over that derailment one year ago are uncharacteristically avoiding comment right now, now that their votes are needed to pass this into law," Buttigieg said.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) tweeted on Tuesday that the country "must pass our bipartisan rail safety bill to make these changes permanent."