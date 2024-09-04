Casualties Reported at High School Shooting in Georgia

This a breaking and developing story... Please check back for updates...



Just days into the new school year, students at Apalachee High School in the town of Winder, Georgia were on a "hard lockdown" Wednesday morning after an active shooter situation unfolded, with reports of casualties and injured victims being transported by ambulance, at least one medi-vac helicopter landing in front of the school, and a large police presence at the scene.

While law enforcement has yet to provide any official statement on the situation, early reports indicate that a suspect has been taken into custody and that at least two victims were killed and another four wounded.



As NBC News reports:



LIVE: NBC News Special Report: School shooting reported at Apalachee High School near Atlanta; authorities report "casualties" and one suspect in custody. https://t.co/XIW82ysI6L https://t.co/hlkS7nZmHK

— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 4, 2024

A source at the local hospital toldCNN that gunshot victims were being received, but the scope of the shooting was not immediately known.

The "Everything Georgia" social media account said that while "more details" would be emerging, that early reports suggested it could be a "large-scale tragedy."



According to the local 11Alive news channel:

The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the school, where it appeared one individual was airlifted from the scene.



Many law enforcement, fire and ambulance vehicles were visible. Students could be seen assembling at the football field.



Gov. Brian Kemp said in a post on X he has "directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state. We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation."

"Shooting at my daughters school, Apalachee HS," said Ash Walsh, a local resident posting on X. Walsh said her own daughter stayed home for the day due to an enrollment issue, but that a school shooting "has been a huge fear of mine for years."

"Reports from inside school," she said, "are saying 4 shot but not confirmed yet. I'll post any updates I get from inside the school."

