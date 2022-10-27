UN Report Shows Only 'Urgent System-Wide Transformation' Can Prevent Climate Disaster

Policymakers routinely acknowledge the need to slash greenhouse gas pollution to avert the planetary emergency\u0026#039;s worst consequences, but their current plans for doing so are \u0022woefully inadequate\u0022 and \u0022only an urgent system-wide transformation can avoid an accelerating climate disaster,\u0022 the United Nations warned Thursday.\r\n\r\nIn its Emissions Gap Report 2022: The Closing Window, the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) reiterated how the world is \u0022falling far short\u0022 of the goals outlined in the 2015 Paris agreement. According to UNEP\u0026#039;s annual analysis of the difference between the current trajectory of planet-heating emissions and where they should be to avoid the deadliest impacts of the climate crisis, there is \u0022no credible pathway to 1.5°C in place,\u0022 and this lack of progress necessitates a \u0022rapid transformation of societies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have to stop filling our atmosphere with greenhouse gases, and stop doing it fast.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe 13th edition of the report, released ahead of the upcoming COP27 climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, finds that business as usual puts the world on track for a cataclysmic 2.8°C of heating by the end of the century.\r\n\r\nIf emissions reduction targets for 2030 are met, UNEP notes, people would still suffer on a planet that is 2.4 to 2.6°C hotter than the preindustrial average. If countries fulfill their long-term pledges to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, global warming might be limited to 1.8°C, though UNEP says the sluggish pace of action so far means that such a scenario is \u0022not currently credible.\u0022\r\n\r\nTemperature rise of 1°C to date has already unleashed catastrophic extreme weather across the globe, including in Nigeria, Pakistan, and many other places this year.\r\n\r\n\u0022The reports keep coming and the message keeps getting more urgent: rich nations must supercharge action to cut emissions this decade,\u0022 Mary Church, head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said in a statement. \u0022Governments say they are committed to limiting warming to 1.5°C but those words are totally meaningless without the action to deliver on it. This latest analysis should put a rocket under politicians at home and around the world.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite the glaring insufficiency of existing plans and investments, only about two dozen governments have followed through on an agreement to strengthen near-term Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) since last year\u0026#039;s COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. These new pledges, UNEP notes, would shave less than 1% off projected 2030 global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.\r\n\r\nTo keep the 1.5°C goal within reach, global GHG pollution must be cut by 45% by 2030 compared with 2010 levels, and \u0022emissions must continue to decline rapidly after 2030 to avoid exhausting the remaining atmospheric carbon budget,\u0022 says UNEP.\r\n\r\nHowever, emissions are expected to climb by more than 10% over the 2010 baseline by the end of the decade barring fundamental changes, the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change warned Wednesday in a similarly stark assessment.\r\n\r\nAccording to UNEP, current NDCs, if met, would result in only a slight improvement over the status quo, reducing planet-wrecking pollution by 5% to 10% compared with what existing policies would deliver.\r\n\r\n\u0022This report tells us in cold scientific terms what nature has been telling us, all year, through deadly floods, storms, and raging fires: we have to stop filling our atmosphere with greenhouse gases, and stop doing it fast,\u0022 UNEP executive director Inger Andersen said in a statement.\r\n\r\nUNEP\u0026#039;s report comes one day after the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned that atmospheric concentrations of the three main greenhouse gases heating up the planet— carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide—all hit record highs in 2021.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to transform our industrial, energy, and transport systems and whole way of life,\u0022 said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. \u0022The needed changes are economically affordable and technically possible. Time is running out.\u0022\r\n\r\nAnderson echoed her U.N. colleague on Thursday, saying: \u0022We had our chance to make incremental changes, but that time is over. Only a root-and-branch transformation of our economies and societies can save us from accelerating climate disaster.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Solutions to transform societies exist, but the time for collective, multilateral action is now,\u0022 UNEP stresses. \u0022Transforming the electricity supply, industry, transport, and buildings sectors, and the food and financial systems would help put the world on a path to success.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Every fraction of a degree matters: to vulnerable communities, to species and ecosystems, and to every one of us.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo achieve \u0022unprecedented\u0022 levels of GHG reductions, UNEP recommends \u0022avoiding lock-in of new fossil fuel-intensive infrastructure,\u0022 echoing a study published this week which found \u0022large consensus\u0022 across all published research that new oil and gas fields are \u0022incompatible\u0022 with limiting global warming to 1.5°C.\r\n\r\nThe International Energy Agency—which reached the same conclusion last year—predicted for the first time in its annual World Energy Outlook, also published on Thursday, that global demand for every kind of fossil fuel will \u0022peak or plateau\u0022 in the near future, prompting activists to reiterate their calls for a swift and just transition to renewable energy sources.\r\n\r\nUNEP also calls for the widespread adoption of \u0022zero-carbon industrial processes,\u0022 \u0022zero-emissions transportation infrastructure,\u0022 and \u0022zero-carbon building stock.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition, \u0022food systems, which account for one-third of all emissions, can be reformed to deliver rapid and lasting cuts,\u0022 says UNEP, which recommends reduced meat and dairy consumption, more sustainable production practices, and decarbonization of the food supply chain.\r\n\r\nFinally, \u0022the financial system must overcome internal and external constraints to become a critical enabler of transformation across all sectors,\u0022 UNEP argues.\r\n\r\nAccording to the organization:\r\n\r\n\r\nA global transformation to a low-carbon economy is expected to require investments of at least $4-6 trillion a year. This is a relatively small (1.5-2%) share of total financial assets managed, but significant (20-28%) in terms of additional annual resources needed.\r\n\r\nDelivering such funding will require a transformation of the financial system and its structures and processes, engaging governments, central banks, commercial banks, institutional investors, and other financial actors.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It is a tall, and some would say impossible, order to reform the global economy and almost halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but we must try,\u0022 said Andersen. \u0022Every fraction of a degree matters: to vulnerable communities, to species and ecosystems, and to every one of us.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Even if we don\u0026#039;t meet our 2030 goals, we must strive to get as close as possible to 1.5°C,\u0022 she added. \u0022This means setting up the foundations of a net-zero future: one that will allow us to bring down temperature overshoots and deliver many other social and environmental benefits, like clean air, green jobs, and universal energy access.\u0022