Palestine funeral

Mourners carry the body of 17-year-old Mahdi Ladadweh, a Palestinian shot dead the previous day by Israeli occupation forces, during an October 8, 2022 funeral procession in the village of al-Mazra'a al-Gharbiyah in the illegally occupied West Bank. (Photo: Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images)

12-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries as Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinian Teens

Palestinian officials and rights groups say more than 165 people have been killed by Israeli forces throughout Palestine this year, including at least 14 women and 34 children.

Brett Wilkins

The death on Monday of a 12-year-old boy wounded by Israeli gunfire last month brought the number of Palestinian teens and children who have died at the hands of Israeli occupation forces since Friday to five.

Middle East Eye reports Mahmoud Mohammad Samoudi, 12, succumbed to wounds sustained on September 28, when Israeli forces shot him in the stomach with live ammunition during an Operation Break the Wave raid on the Jenin refugee camp, where armed resistance to the occupation has mounted in recent months.

Samoudi is the 44th Palestinian killed by Israeli troops in Jenin this year. Palestinian officials and rights groups say more than 165 people have been killed by Israeli forces throughout Palestine this year, including at least 14 women and 34 children.

WAFA, the official news agency of the Palestine National Authority, reported Friday that troops shot at residents of al-Mazra'a al-Gharbiyah near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank during confrontations with illegal Jewish settler colonists, killing 17-year-old Mahdi Ladadweh.

Meanwhile in Qalqilya in the northern West Bank, Israeli troops opened fire in response to an alleged Molotov cocktail attack, killing a 14-year-old boy, Adel Ibrahim Daoud.

On Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces killed two Palestinian teenagers—18-year-old Mohammed Asus and 19-year-old Ahmad Mohammed Daraghmeh—as they stormed the Jenin refugee camp searching for wanted resistance fighters.

Also on Saturday, a Palestinian resisting the occupation shot and killed 18-year-old Israeli military policewoman Noa Lazar, who was posted at a checkpoint near the Shuafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, accused Israeli forces of waging "an all-out war" against the people of Jenin.

"The Israeli occupation government is delusional when it believes that the killing of dozens of our people, the injury of hundreds, the destruction of dozens of homes, and the continuation of army-protected settler attacks will bring security and stability," he said, according to Haaretz.

"It must be aware that our steadfast people will remain committed to their rights and national principles defending their land and sanctities at all costs," Abu Rudeineh added.

Related Content

Rayyan Yaser Suleiman,

'Don't Look Away': Tlaib Ties Death of 7-Year-Old Palestinian to US Aid to Israel

Jessica Corbett

For a year and a half, Palestinian youth have taken up arms to resist relentless Israeli incursions into the Jenin refugee camp, which was founded nearly 70 years ago to house Palestinians ethnically cleansed by Jewish forces founding the modern state of Israel.

The renewed resistance is also happening in the Balata refugee camp outside Nablus, where around 30,000 Palestinians live packed into an area with 10 times the population density of New York City. Many residents say they feel as if they live in an open-air prison, as their ability to travel and work is severely restricted by the occupation.

"I feel hopeless," Amir, a 26-year-old from Nablus, told +972 Magazine last week. "On one hand, it is good that young people are leading the struggle. They have created an atmosphere of resistance that we all need and are happy to have. They are heroes. But after they die, nothing on the ground changes except for the fact that there is another martyr."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
