Senate Democrats Delay Same-Sex Marriage Vote Until After Midterms

Senate Democrats on Thursday opted to delay a vote on legislation codifying same-sex marriage rights into federal law until after the November midterms, seeking more time to get the 10 Republican supporters needed for final passage.\r\n\r\nSen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), the first openly gay person to be elected to the U.S. Senate and the lead Democratic negotiator for the Respect for Marriage Act, told reporters she remains \u0022very confident\u0022 that the bill will ultimately pass after the high-stakes midterm contests.\r\n\r\nBaldwin added that she wants the bill put on the floor for a vote \u0022the day after the election.\u0022\r\n\r\nThus far, just three Republicans—Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina—have said they will support the Respect for Marriage Act, and Baldwin has been working with the GOP trio to attract more supporters to overcome the 60-vote filibuster.\r\n\r\nThe bipartisan group had originally planned to release legislative text as soon as Thursday ahead of a potential procedural vote early next week. Meanwhile, Republicans who have yet to back the measure pushed for a delay.\r\n\r\nSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) agreed Thursday to push the vote back after Baldwin, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and the three GOP supporters requested more time to win additional Republican votes for the bill, which would codify same-sex marriage rights in the face of a potential attack from the U.S. Supreme Court.\r\n\r\n\u0022Through bipartisan collaboration, we\u0026#039;ve crafted commonsense language that respects religious liberty and Americans\u0026#039; diverse beliefs, while upholding our view that marriage embodies the highest ideals of love, devotion, and family,\u0022 the five lawmakers said in a joint statement Thursday. \u0022We\u0026#039;ve asked Leader Schumer for additional time and we appreciate he has agreed.\u0022\r\n\r\nJustin Goodman, a spokesperson for Schumer, subsequently released a statement saying the Democratic leader is \u0022extremely disappointed that there aren\u0026#039;t 10 Republicans in the Senate willing to vote yes on marriage equality legislation at this time.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Because Leader Schumer\u0026#039;s main objective is to pass this important legislation, he will adhere to the bipartisan group of senators\u0026#039; request to delay floor action, and he is 100% committed to holding a vote on the legislation this year before Justice [Clarence] Thomas has a chance to make good on his threat to overturn Obergefell.\u0022\r\n\r\nThere\u0026#039;s no guarantee of a successful vote in the wake of the November midterms, elections in which Democrats hope to maintain and expand their narrow Senate majority. A recent survey showed that 62% of U.S. voters support enshrining same-sex marriage rights into federal law.\r\n\r\nSen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told reporters Thursday that he had hoped \u0022to put everyone on the record\u0022 ahead of the midterms, in which GOP opponents of the Respect for Marriage Act such as Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are facing off against champions of marriage equality.\r\n\r\n\u0022But I understand the decisions that are made about when the prospects are best for passing the measure,\u0022 Blumenthal added. \u0022I want a law, not just a bill.\u0022\r\n\r\nOutside progressives have been more adamant in their calls for a preelection vote.\r\n\r\n\u0022Chuck Schumer needs to hold this vote now. No \u0026#039;religious liberty\u0026#039; amendments, no more whipping of votes,\u0022 Emma Vigeland of The Majority Report wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. \u0022Make Republicans go on record about marriage equality. Make Ron Johnson vote \u0026#039;no\u0026#039; on codifying gay marriage as he trails in the polls.\u0022