Expert Groups Resign in Protest Over 'Crass Greenwashing' of EU Climate Panel

Five civil society organizations serving on a European Union advisory panel charged with providing expert guidance on the bloc\u0026#039;s green energy transition have resigned in protest, citing political interference and a refusal by the European Commission to accept their advice on a range of issues, including limitations on gas and nuclear power.\r\n\r\nThe group of environmental and consumer NGOs—including the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), Birdlife Europe and Central Asia, Environmental Coalition on Standards (ECOS), Transport \u0026amp; Environment, and the WWF\u0026#039;s European Policy Office—were part of the Platform on Sustainable Finance, a group established to help the European bloc set rules and financial guidelines to govern its transition to a renewable energy system.\r\n\r\n\u0022After years spent trying to build it, now it\u0026#039;s the time to campaign and convince investors not to follow it.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a statement explaining the resignation, the groups said \u0022the Commission has repeatedly ignored the expert group\u0026#039;s recommendations, particularly on forestry, bioenergy, gas-fired power, and nuclear power, without providing any sound scientific justification for these decisions.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nClimate and environmental campaigners have warned that the Taxonomy process to determine what kinds of energy investments should be labeled \u0022green\u0022 has been watered down and sabotaged by industry efforts to include gas-fired and nuclear power plants.\r\n\r\n\u0022European governments and lobbies have heavily undermined the E.U. Taxonomy\u0026#039;s credibility, and the Commission has folded in front of them,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Sebastien Godinot, senior economist at WWF European Policy Office, in a statement explaining why his group left the panel along with the others.\r\n\r\n\u0022We no longer believe this Commission will allow the Platform to work independently and with integrity,\u0022 Godinot said, \u0022so we cannot be part of this process any longer.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier this year, Greenpeace called out the European Commission for the harmful road it was laying for the E.U. nations with its misguided energy rules, specifically the taxonomy process.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Commission\u0026#039;s taxonomy is a licence to greenwash,\u0022 said Greenpeace EU programme director Magda Stoczkiewicz in July. \u0022Polluting companies will be delighted to have the EU\u0026#039;s seal of approval to attract cash and keep wrecking the planet by burning fossil gas and producing radioactive waste. Promoting these toxic and expensive forms of energy for decades to come is a real threat to Europe\u0026#039;s energy transition. The Commission has shown a shocking disregard for the climate crisis, nature and the people of Europe. The European Parliament and governments need to stop this plan.\u0022\r\n\r\nInstead of providing reliable and fact-based guidance based on the best available science and sound finance, the groups resigning this week appeared to confirm that the Platform is instead being used by polluting industries to greenwash their damaging business models.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Taxonomy was supposed to help guide consumers and enable them to compare green investments,\u0022 said BEUC\u0026#039;s director-general Monique Goyens. \u0022However, for political reasons, it\u0026#039;s become a greenwashing tool for climate-harming investments. Consumers would be financially harmed if they rely on this Taxonomy. Since the die is cast on this, we must find alternative ways to promote consumers\u0026#039; best interests.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlso deploying the term, deputy director at BirdLife Europe and Central Asia Ariel Brunner said those leaving could no longer allow the \u0022crass greenwashing\u0022 to be legitimized by their participation. \u0022As the ecological crisis precipitates and threatens our very existence,\u0022 Brunner said, \u0022it is unacceptable that the EU would be willfully misleading investors into causing more harm.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to reporting by Reuters, one example of outsized industry influence included proposed guidelines for emission levels of gas-fired plants:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe platform of advisers had recommended that gas investments should not be labeled green unless they emit less than 100 grams of carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour. Today’s best-in-class gas plants far exceed that emissions limit.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nThe Commission followed that recommendation in its original proposal, but later amended it, to include gas plants that emit less than 270g of CO2e/kWh, or have annual emissions below 550kg CO2e/kW over 20 years, in the final EU rules. read more\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nThe final proposal followed a months-long debate and intense lobbying from companies and member states urging Brussels to label gas and nuclear as green. Brussels said it had added \u0022strict conditions\u0022 to the final rules to ensure gas plants labeled as green investments complied with climate goals.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nBut the resigning NGOs said by not following the advisers\u0026#039; original science-based advice, Brussels had ignored an EU law which specifies the taxonomy should follow \u0022conclusive scientific evidence.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The EU Taxonomy was supposed to be a tool to fight greenwashing,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Luca Bonaccorsi, director of sustainable finance at Transport \u0026amp; Environment. \u0022Instead, it\u0026#039;s become a dangerous tool to greenwash, with incentives for fossil gas, biogas and the indiscriminate logging and burning of forests. After years spent trying to build it, now it\u0026#039;s the time to campaign and convince investors not to follow it.\u0022