Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Amazon workers celebrate their union election win

Union leader Christian Smalls celebrates with Amazon workers following the April 1, 2022 vote for the unionization of the JFK8 Amazon warehouse in New York. (Photo: Andrea Renault/AFP via Getty Images)

'Great Day for Labor': NLRB Rejects Amazon Attempt to Overturn Union Win

"This was an outrageous union-busting campaign by Amazon and we're demanding the company come to the table to bargain," said an attorney for the Amazon Labor Union.

Jake Johnson

The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday completely rejected Amazon's attempt to dispute and overturn a historic union victory in New York earlier this year, paving the way for the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island to become the company's first-ever certified union shop in the United States.

In a new filing, the NLRB officer who presided over weeks of virtual hearings on Amazon's election objections concluded that the corporation's protests against the union's landmark victory "should be overruled in their entirety."

"The employer has not met its burden of establishing that Region 29 [of the NLRB], the petitioner, or any third parties have engaged in objectionable conduct affecting the results of the election," the federal labor official wrote, dismissing Amazon's claims that the union committed "electioneering in the polling area" and "distributed marijuana to employees in exchange for their support," along with a slew of other allegations.

Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), said in response to the decision that "today is a great day for labor."

"After dealing with all of that virtual court, it feels good to finally have celebratory news," Smalls said in a statement. "We're hoping that the NLRB certifies it so we can get some rights in the building and protect workers."

Cassio Mendoza, ALU's communications director, echoed Smalls, saying "it is our hope that the Regional Director for Region 28 can expedite our certification and that the NLRB enforces Amazon's legal obligation to negotiate with the workers of the ALU."

Amazon, which used aggressive union-busting tactics in its failed attempt to fend off the JFK8 organizing drive, said it "strongly" disagrees with the NLRB's decision and plans to appeal, claiming that "the NLRB and the ALU improperly influenced the outcome of the election."

Amazon has two weeks to file its objections. If the company's last-ditch effort fails, it will be required by federal law to begin contract negotiations with the union, which could take months or years.

"This was an outrageous union-busting campaign by Amazon," ALU attorney Seth Goldstein told the Washington Post, "and we're demanding the company come to the table to bargain."

As veteran labor reporter Steven Greenhouse wrote for The Guardian on Thursday, "Agreeing on a first contract quickly is a high-stakes matter."

"If unionized workers at Starbucks, Amazon, or Trader Joe's facilities quickly reach first contracts that contain impressive raises and benefits, that will no doubt inspire workers at many other Starbucks, Amazon, and Trader Joe's operations to seek to unionize," Greenhouse observed. "But if companies manage to drag out reaching a first contract for a year or two or three, that could send a strong signal that unionization might not be the boon workers had hoped for."

"There is no real disincentive to prevent companies from dragging out negotiations indefinitely," Greenhouse noted, "because federal labor law contains no financial penalties against companies that bargain in bad faith to delay ever reaching an agreement."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Fracking in Wyoming

Green Groups Want Ruling on Wyoming Fossil Fuel Leases to Embolden Biden

"We hope that moving forward, the Biden administration won't shy away from exercising its authority to limit oil and gas leasing in order to protect our climate and the environment."

Jessica Corbett ·

Chile constitution plebiscite

House Dems Voice 'Grave and Urgent Concerns' Over Chilean Plebiscite Misinformation

"Technology corporations like yours have an obligation to ensure that their platforms do not serve to disseminate hate, lies, and disinformation," U.S. lawmakers told social media giants.

Brett Wilkins ·

Starbucks New York union

First NYC 'Just Cause' Lawsuit Targets Starbucks for Union-Busting

"Just in time for Labor Day, Starbucks secures another spot in the union-busting hall of fame," said one workers' group.

Brett Wilkins ·

Sri Lanka unrest

'Worst Yet to Come' as Global Civil Unrest Index Hits All-Time High

"Over the coming months, governments across the world are about to get an answer to a burning question: Will protests sparked by socioeconomic pressure transform into broader and more disruptive anti-government action?"

Jessica Corbett ·

Hillary Rodham Clinton attends the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Hillary Clinton Under Fire for Supportive Remarks of Far-Right PM Contender in Italy

By claiming that Giorgia Meloni becoming prime minister would represent progress for women, "Hillary is half-endorsing the fascist takeover in Italy the rest of us are desperately working against," said one filmmaker.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Corrupt as Hell': Demands for Clarence Thomas to Resign Follow New Details of Wife's Election Scheming
  2. AOC Says Congress Could Reverse Trump Tax Cuts to Cancel All Student Debt
  3. GOP Repeatedly Opposed Infrastructure Upgrades. Now This Mississippi City Has No Safe Water
  4. Behind Starbucks Union-Busting Stands CEO Who Got $940,000,000 Richer During Pandemic
  5. Medicare Dis-Advantage: Shortchanging the Patients While Enriching the Insurer
  6. Republican AGs, Dark Money Groups Scheme to Sue Over Student Debt Relief
  7. Sad Beyond Words for What the Poison Named Trump Has Wrought
  8. Outrage After Ohio Cop Kills Unarmed Black Man Donovan Lewis in Bed
  9. Climate Scientists Urge More Civil Disobedience to Signal 'How Deep in the Sh*t We Are'
  10. 'Honor Her Memory... by Fighting Like Hell': Barbara Ehrenreich Dies at 81
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.