59% in US Living Paycheck to Paycheck as Corporate Profits Surge to All-Time Highs

A new report out Monday shows that 59% of U.S. consumers were living paycheck to paycheck last month and many were unable to afford an emergency expense of $400—all while the country\u0026#039;s corporations enjoy record-shattering profits.\r\n\r\nCompiled by PYMTS and LendingClub, the analysis finds that nearly three in five consumers were living paycheck to paycheck in July as high inflation continues to eat into workers\u0026#039; inadequate wages.\r\n\r\n\u0022A large share of consumers are essentially living on the razor\u0026#039;s edge.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the July figure represents a slight decline from the June level of 61%—leading the corporate press to put a positive spin on the data—the report stresses that the share of consumers living paycheck to paycheck \u0022has trended upward\u0022 over the past year, \u0022increasing from 54% in July 2021.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the data for last month, a third of those living paycheck to paycheck say they would be unable to afford a $400 payment in the case of an emergency such as a health crisis, a leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S.\r\n\r\n\u0022A large share of consumers,\u0022 the new report observes, \u0022are essentially living on the razor\u0026#039;s edge.\u0022\r\n\r\nCorporations and their top executives, by contrast, have never had it better.\r\n\r\nLast week, the Commerce Department\u0026#039;s Bureau of Economic Analysis released data showing that nonfinancial corporate profits in the U.S. reached an all-time high of $2 trillion in the second quarter of this year as companies push rising costs onto customers.\r\n\r\nAnd while many of their employees struggle to afford basic necessities, top CEOs brought in an average compensation package of $18.3 million last year, according to a recent report by the AFL-CIO.\r\n\r\n\u0022In 2021, corporate CEOs were quick to blame worker wages for causing inflation. But workers\u0026#039; real wages actually fell 2.4% in 2021 after adjusting for inflation,\u0022 the union\u0026#039;s analysis notes. \u0022Working people experienced a pay cut with every price increase while U.S. companies enjoyed record profits and CEO pay increased at an even faster rate.\u0022