THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Millions come to Common Dreams for our one-of-a-kind reporting but less than 1% of readers ever makes a donation to support our work. Your donations are our lifeblood.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Common Dreams powers our progressive, nonprofit journalism with donations from readers like you. No ads and no paywall. Just people-powered journalism. Less than 1% of Common Dreams readers donate to support our work. Millions of people come to Common Dreams to get our one-of-a-kind reporting on issues the corporate media won’t touch. Imagine if just 2% of these readers chipped in during occasional campaigns like this one, we’d be all set for the rest of the year. Every single small gift makes an enormous difference. Your donations are our lifeblood. Please join the 1% that powers Common Dreams and donate today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

starbucks-union

Starbucks workers and supporters joined the Poor People's Campaign's march in Washington, D.C. on June 18, 2022. (Photo: Starbucks Workers United/Facebook)

59% in US Living Paycheck to Paycheck as Corporate Profits Surge to All-Time Highs

Corporate profits hit a record $2 trillion in the second quarter. Meanwhile, many workers are unable to afford a $400 emergency payment.

Jake Johnson

A new report out Monday shows that 59% of U.S. consumers were living paycheck to paycheck last month and many were unable to afford an emergency expense of $400—all while the country's corporations enjoy record-shattering profits.

Compiled by PYMTS and LendingClub, the analysis finds that nearly three in five consumers were living paycheck to paycheck in July as high inflation continues to eat into workers' inadequate wages.

"A large share of consumers are essentially living on the razor's edge."

While the July figure represents a slight decline from the June level of 61%—leading the corporate press to put a positive spin on the data—the report stresses that the share of consumers living paycheck to paycheck "has trended upward" over the past year, "increasing from 54% in July 2021."

According to the data for last month, a third of those living paycheck to paycheck say they would be unable to afford a $400 payment in the case of an emergency such as a health crisis, a leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S.

"A large share of consumers," the new report observes, "are essentially living on the razor's edge."

Corporations and their top executives, by contrast, have never had it better.

Last week, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis released data showing that nonfinancial corporate profits in the U.S. reached an all-time high of $2 trillion in the second quarter of this year as companies push rising costs onto customers.

And while many of their employees struggle to afford basic necessities, top CEOs brought in an average compensation package of $18.3 million last year, according to a recent report by the AFL-CIO.

"In 2021, corporate CEOs were quick to blame worker wages for causing inflation. But workers' real wages actually fell 2.4% in 2021 after adjusting for inflation," the union's analysis notes. "Working people experienced a pay cut with every price increase while U.S. companies enjoyed record profits and CEO pay increased at an even faster rate."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
A construction worker takes his hard hat off

Progressive Caucus Tells Biden to Use Executive Power to Give Millions a Raise

Ahead of Labor Day, Rep. Pramila Jayapal said "we cannot rest until we've exhausted every option to ease the burden on working people."

Jake Johnson ·

Support Amazon Workers signs at rally

As US Workers Fight for Labor Rights, Public Support for Unions Soars to Five-Decade High

"Working people recognize the need for a collective voice and it shows," said one union leader.

Julia Conley ·

GOP Has Opposed Infrastructure Upgrades. Now This Mississippi City Has No Safe Water

GOP Repeatedly Opposed Infrastructure Upgrades. Now This Mississippi City Has No Safe Water

"We didn't get to this total crisis point overnight," said one journalist. "It's been decades in the making. This is the predictable result."

Kenny Stancil ·

starbucks-union

59% in US Living Paycheck to Paycheck as Corporate Profits Surge to All-Time Highs

Corporate profits hit a record $2 trillion in the second quarter. Meanwhile, many workers are unable to afford a $400 emergency payment.

Jake Johnson ·

California workers rally in support of AB 257

'A Watershed Moment': CA Senate Passes Historic Bill to Empower Fast Food Workers

If Gov. Gavin Newsom signs it, one union leader said the measure "will be the most important piece of labor law to pass in decades."

Jake Johnson ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Watchdog Leader: 'It Is Clear Why Barr Did Not Want the Public to See' Newly Released Trump Memo
  2. Ted Cruz Worries Working Class Might 'Get Off the Bong' and Vote After Student Debt Relief
  3. After $1.9 Trillion Giveaway to Rich, McConnell Calls Debt Relief for Working Class 'Slap in the Face'
  4. Student Loan Debt Is an American Malignancy Born of Ronald Reagan
  5. 'A True Danger to the Public Post Office': DeJoy Moves to Consolidate USPS Facilities
  6. AOC Says Congress Could Reverse Trump Tax Cuts to Cancel All Student Debt
  7. Billionaire Donor's Advice to GOP: Ramp Up Lies About Democrats' Tax Policies to Win Senate
  8. Republican AGs, Dark Money Groups Scheme to Sue Over Student Debt Relief
  9. 'All of Us Are Paying the Price' as Corporate Profits Surge to Record-High $2 Trillion
  10. 'This Is Nuts': Critics React as Fed Chair Justifies Coming 'Pain' for Working Families
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.