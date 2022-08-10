Becca Balint, Backed by Bernie Sanders, Wins Vermont US House Primary

Becca Balint, a former public school teacher and current president of the Vermont Senate, notched a victory for progressives on Tuesday when she won the Democratic primary for the state\u0026#039;s lone seat in the U.S. House.\r\n\r\n\u0022Hunger is a policy choice. Homelessness is a policy choice. We can make different choices.\u0022\r\n\r\nSupported by democratic socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders—Vermont\u0026#039;s most popular and influential political figure—Balint\u0026nbsp;soundly\u0026nbsp;defeated Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, who was backed by the state\u0026#039;s retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, a corporate Democrat. With nearly all of the ballots counted, Balint\u0026nbsp;is beating Gray by a margin of 60.6% to 37%.\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m humbled and honored by this victory,\u0022 Balint tweeted Wednesday morning. \u0022This was only possible because of people from every corner of Vermont who banded together to work and vote for a brighter future. This is your victory, because this has always been a movement by and for all VTers. Together we made history.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The challenges we face are immense, and too many people still live on the margins, struggling with homelessness, growing inequality, climate catastrophe, and a healthcare system that puts corporations before people,\u0022 she continued.\r\n\r\n\u0022I will never, as long as I live, accept the unconscionable wealth gap in this country,\u0022 said Balint. \u0022Hunger is a policy choice. Homelessness is a policy choice. We can make different choices. The work is not easy, but it can be joyful.\u0022\r\n\r\nBalint, the first woman and openly gay person to be elected president of the Vermont Senate, added that the state \u0022has chosen a bold vision for the future, and I will be proud to represent us in Congress.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We can preserve democracy, tackle climate change, bridge inequality, and make the healthcare system work for all of us,\u0022 said the\u0026nbsp;fierce social justice advocate who supports the\u0026nbsp;Green New Deal and Medicare for All, among other progressive priorities. \u0022I know that we will.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter winning what many considered a proxy battle between the Democratic Party\u0026#039;s egalitarian and neoliberal wings, Balint is poised to become Vermont\u0026#039;s first woman member of Congress. She\u0026nbsp;is seeking the seat left open by Rep. Peter Welch (D), who is running to replace Leahy in the upper chamber.\r\n\r\nA Republican has not been elected to Vermont\u0026#039;s at-large House seat\u0026nbsp;since 1988. Balint, who will face GOP nominee Liam Madden in November\u0026#039;s midterms, is heavily favored to retain the seat\u0026nbsp;for\u0026nbsp;her party.\r\n\r\nEnvironmentalist Bill McKibben, a Vermont resident,\u0026nbsp;applauded Balint for running a \u0022brilliant campaign.\u0022 Assuming that Balint wins her upcoming contest, the U.S. will \u0022have a new and powerful voice for rural progressivism!\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nSanders also congratulated Balint, describing the candidate he endorsed as \u0022the kind of person we need in Washington to tackle the countless crises we face, from the existential threat of climate change to affordable housing and healthcare.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022To the volunteers who knocked on doors, who made phone calls, who donated to our campaign,\u0022 Balint wrote on social media, \u0022I cannot thank you enough.\u0022