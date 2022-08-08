Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was one of four Muslim men murdered in Albuquerque, New Mexico in recent months. (Photo: City of Española)

Fears of Hate-Inspired Serial Killer Grow as 4th Muslim Man Murdered in Albuquerque

"We're scared for our families, we're scared for our children," said one local Muslim leader. "And we are incredibly confused about why this is happening."

Jake Johnson

The murders of four Muslim men of South Asian descent in Albuquerque, New Mexico in recent months—with the latest killing taking place Friday night—have horrified the local community, fueling fears of a serial killer targeting people on the basis of their religion and race.

Following their discovery of 25-year-old Naeem Hussain late Friday, Albuquerque authorities said the killing "may be connected" to the murders of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, Aftab Hussein, and Mohammad Ahmadi, each of whom was reportedly ambushed and gunned down in New Mexico's largest city.

The three most recent killings have taken place over a span of just two weeks. Mohammad Ahmadi was killed in November 2021.

Naeem Hussain, who had become a U.S. citizen just two weeks before his murder, was reportedly shot while on his way home from a burial service for two of the other victims.

"The perpetrators of the vicious attacks against Muslim men in the Albuquerque community must be found and brought to justice," said Gabe Vasquez, a U.S. House candidate in New Mexico. "There is no place for this violence in New Mexico or anywhere in the country."

The killings have deeply shaken the Muslim community in Albuquerque. Ahmad Assed, the president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, said in a statement that "we are incredibly sickened with the idea that someone has this much hate against innocent people."

"We're scared for our families, we're scared for our children," Assed added. "And we are incredibly confused about why this is happening."

Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, the brother of murder victim Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, told the New York Times that his "kids won't let me go outside of my apartment," fearing that he too will be killed.

The Associated Press reported Monday that police suspect the same vehicle was used in "all four homicides—a dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen that appears to be a Jetta with dark tinted windows."

"Two of the men—Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41—were killed in the past week. Both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque," the outlet noted. "Authorities said they cannot determine if the shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and a motive."

The murders have drawn national attention, with U.S. President Joe Biden writing in a social media post Sunday afternoon that he is "angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque."

"While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims' families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community," Biden wrote. "These hateful attacks have no place in America."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Mar-a-lago

Trump Says Mar-a-Lago 'Under Siege, Raided, and Occupied' by FBI

"They even broke into my safe," the former president claimed as the U.S. Justice Department and White House declined to comment.

Common Dreams staff ·

Trump DePerno

Michigan AG Urges Probe of Alleged GOP-Led Effort to Break Into Voting Machines

"We must denounce the Big Lie and those who refuse to uphold the will of the people in our elections," said one democracy defender.

Brett Wilkins ·

Ali Bagheri Kani

Hopes Rise for Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Destroyed by Trump

"We stand five minutes or five seconds from the finish line," said one negotiator, who added that "three or four issues" that are "sensitive for Iranians and Americans" remain to be resolved.

Brett Wilkins ·

A mobile billboard criticizing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is seen in Washington, D.C. on August 8, 2022.

Sinema Received Over $500K From Private Equity Before Shielding Industry From Tax Hikes

"Remember the days when taking half a million bucks from an industry, and then passing legislation that only benefits that industry, while passing the costs onto everyone else, would be called corruption?" asked one critic. "Today it's just lobbying as usual."

Kenny Stancil ·

Protect ANWR sign

Wildlife Defenders Slam Senate Dems' Bill for Not Protecting Refuge in Alaska

"We will never stop fighting to protect these sacred lands, the Porcupine caribou, and our communities," vowed the Gwich'in Steering Committee's executive director.

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.