5-Year-Old Girl Among Those Killed in Latest Israeli Bombing of Gaza

Israeli forces killed a five-year-old girl and at least several other Palestinians on Friday in their latest bombardment of the Gaza Strip, an occupied and deeply impoverished territory that Israel has been strangling for decades.\r\n\r\nCiting Palestinian officials, the Associated Press reported that \u0022Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza on Friday,\u0022 killing at least eight people including the young girl and a \u0022senior militant\u0022 identified as Tayseer al-Jaabari.\r\n\r\nAt least 40 people were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIsraeli airstrikes reportedly hit a residential building in Gaza:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIsrael claimed it carried out the assault to preempt an \u0022imminent threat\u0022 from Palestinian militants who vowed retaliation after Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.\r\n\r\nBut observers were quick to cast doubt on that rationale.\r\n\r\n\u0022Despite threats by PIJ, there had been no Palestinian escalation from Gaza and the ceasefire formula in place since the last war in May 2021 had been working,\u0022 Hugh Lovatt, a senior policy fellow and Middle East analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said Friday, referring to the tenuous agreement put in place after Israel\u0026#039;s previous large-scale attack on Gaza, which left hundreds of Palestinians dead and nearly 2,000 wounded.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is unnecessary, unprovoked, reckless,\u0022 Lovatt said of Israel\u0026#039;s new attack.\r\n\r\nJewish Voice for Peace Action, a grassroots group that opposes Israel\u0026#039;s occupation of Palestinian territory, noted on Twitter that U.S. support for the Israeli government continues to enable its deadly actions in Gaza.\r\n\r\nIn May 2021, the Biden administration moved to greenlight a $735 million weapons sale to Israel just days before the country launched its deadly bombing campaign in the densely populated strip.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are U.S. funded planes and U.S. funded bombs killing Palestinians in Gaza,\u0022 the group wrote Friday. \u0022Again.\u0022