Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A gas flare is seen at a production site

Gas is flared off during an oil drilling operation in the Permian Basin oil field on March 12, 2022 in Stanton, Texas. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Major Handouts in Manchin Deal 'Delighting' Oil and Gas Industry

"The Easter eggs that Manchin forced into the bill on leasing, they're a big deal," said one fossil fuel lobbyist.

Jake Johnson

The U.S. oil and gas industry is openly lauding elements of a reconciliation package that includes historic renewable energy investments, a response likely to heighten climate advocates' wariness of the bill as Democrats look to push it through the Senate as soon as next week.

The legislation, whose scope and ambitions were dictated by fossil fuel industry ally Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), includes components "that are helpful to our business," Rich Walsh of Valero said during the fossil fuel giant's earnings call on Thursday, referring to tax credits in the 725-page bill that could benefit the company.

"We can't afford to double down on fossil fuels at this late stage of the climate crisis."

Valero wasn't alone in celebrating aspects of the bill that President Joe Biden hailed Thursday as "the most significant legislation in history to tackle the climate crisis"—an emergency for which the fossil fuel industry is responsible.

Politico reported Thursday that the oil and gas industry—which has spent more than $200 million since last year to tank climate legislation—has "identified provisions that may make the climate medicine go down a little easier."

For instance, fossil fuel companies that are already posting record profits could benefit massively from the part of the legislation that requires drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska. Another potential boon is the bill's mandate that oil and gas lease sales be held before the federal government can greenlight new solar and wind development.

"If you look at the pros and cons, the pros generally outweigh the cons," an unnamed oil and gas industry lobbyist told Politico. "The Easter eggs that Manchin forced into the bill on leasing, they're a big deal."

The American Petroleum Institute, the fossil fuel industry's largest U.S. trade organization, responded less enthusiastically, but still welcomed what it described as "some improved provisions in the spending package."

Barrons reported Thursday that ExxonMobil Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Equitrans Midstream could be among the bill's leading beneficiaries given its incentives for carbon capture technology, which climate advocates and scientists have decried as a false solution pushed by oil companies trying to stop genuine efforts to slash emissions.

"The legislation extends a tax credit for carbon capture and storage that oil companies can claim based on how much carbon they capture and sequester," Barrons noted. "Exxon has made carbon capture a centerpiece of its low-carbon investments, and wants to build hubs in industrial areas where several companies could collaborate on projects... While it's still a relatively small business, the big oil companies could start growing their projects quickly with federal help."

Such provisions have drawn the ire of climate organizations that argue the bill's sizable renewable energy spending could be undermined by its promotion of new fossil fuel production and reliance on industry-backed faux solutions.

"The Inflation Reduction Act injects $369 billion into programs to support renewable energy production and innovation and creates the clean energy economy that can power this country into the future, while finally spending real money to clean up deadly fossil fuels pollution. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we urge the Senate to seize it," said Abigail Dillen, the president of Earthjustice.

"At the same time," Dillen continued, "we have to recognize the many provisions in this bill that hold back progress. Tax credits that extend the life of dirty coal plants will make it harder to reach critical targets for clean power, and we are outraged that this deal would undermine historic investments in clean energy by holding wind and solar projects hostage to massive new oil and gas leasing off our coasts and on our public lands."

"We can't afford to double down on fossil fuels at this late stage of the climate crisis," she added.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Kentucky flooding

Climate Crisis Linked to Deadly Kentucky Floods

"Climate collapse is here, now... For all of us it means increasing instability and devastation if we fail to act."

Julia Conley ·

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/07/28/homeland-security-texts-jan6/

Records Show There Are More Missing Jan. 6 Texts That DHS Watchdog Failed to Mention

The Project on Government Oversight has called on President Biden to fire Joseph Cuffari, the DHS inspector general who withheld information about the deleted messages from Congress for months.

Kenny Stancil ·

A gas flare is seen at a production site

Major Handouts in Manchin Deal 'Delighting' Oil and Gas Industry

"The Easter eggs that Manchin forced into the bill on leasing, they're a big deal," said one fossil fuel lobbyist.

Jake Johnson ·

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo

'Truly Disgusting': Alito Mocks Critics of Anti-Abortion Ruling as Pregnant People Suffer

"These people are right-wing political actors and aren't even trying to hide it," one observer said of the U.S. Supreme Court's majority.

Jake Johnson ·

Demonstrators protest against high drug prices

Recession Fears Spark Calls to Stop Hiking Interest Rates and Rein In Corporate Greed

"As Americans stare down the abyss of a potential recession, Fortune 500 c-suite executives are doing better than ever," noted one critic, "while their workers' wages have severely lagged behind."

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.