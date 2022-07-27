'This Is Big News': DOJ Investigating Trump in Criminal Probe of Jan. 6 Attack

The U.S. Department of Justice is directly investigating Donald Trump\u0026#039;s actions as part of a criminal probe into the January 6 attack on the Capitol, news welcomed by lawmakers and watchdogs who have accused the DOJ of dragging its feet despite having a strong case for prosecuting the former president.\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post reported late Tuesday that \u0022prosecutors who are questioning witnesses before a grand jury—including two top aides to Vice President Mike Pence—have asked in recent days about conversations with Trump, his lawyers, and others in his inner circle who sought to substitute Trump allies for certified electors from some states Joe Biden won.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The prosecutors have asked hours of detailed questions about meetings Trump led in December 2020 and January 2021; his pressure campaign on Pence to overturn the election; and what instructions Trump gave his lawyers and advisers about fake electors and sending electors back to the states,\u0022 the Post continued, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. \u0022Some of the questions focused directly on the extent of Trump\u0026#039;s involvement in the fake-elector effort led by his outside lawyers, including John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Post also reported that the Justice Department has seized the \u0022phone records of key officials and aides in the Trump administration, including his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.\u0022\r\n\r\nRenato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor, responded that \u0022this is big news.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While DOJ\u0026#039;s investigation into the fake-elector scheme has been known for some time,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Mariotti noted, \u0022this reporting indicates that DOJ is investigating the scheme to pressure Pence to set aside electoral votes, including Trump’s involvement in that scheme.\u0022\r\n\r\nHeaded by Attorney General Merrick Garland, the DOJ has been investigating the January 6, 2021 attack for months, and so far it has charged more than 840 people over their roles in the violent effort to subvert the certification of President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s 2020 election victory.\r\n\r\nPrior to the House January 6 committee\u0026#039;s hearings—which offered new evidence of Trump\u0026#039;s central role in the Capitol attack and made the case that the mob assault was part of a coordinated coup attempt—the Justice Department had restricted internal discussions of the former president\u0026#039;s responsibility, according to the New York Times.\r\n\r\nThat approach drew increasingly vocal frustration from legal experts and members of Congress who argued that failure to hold Trump accountable would embolden the far-right in its campaign to seize the levers of power nationwide.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I was the first member of Congress to demand Trump\u0026#039;s prosecution,\u0022 Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) said Tuesday. \u0022If we fail to criminally prosecute Trump, we will march this country inexorably down the path of fascism.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Accountability for Trump,\u0022 he added, \u0022is an existential requirement for our democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an NBC interview that aired hours ahead of the Post\u0026#039;s revelations, Garland insisted that the Justice Department intends to \u0022hold everyone, anyone, who was criminally responsible for the events surrounding Jan 6, for any attempt to interfere with the lawful transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable.\u0022\r\n\r\nAsked whether Trump declaring his 2024 presidential run would have any impact on the DOJ\u0026#039;s approach to its January 6 probe, Garland repeated himself.\r\n\r\n\u0022We will hold accountable anyone who was criminally responsible for attempting to interfere with the transfer—legitimate, lawful transfer—of power from one administration to the next,\u0022 said the attorney general.