Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Abortion rights protesters march in Michigan

Abortion rights activists protest in Detroit, Michigan on June 24, 2022. (Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

'This Is People Power': Michigan Groups Submit Signatures to Put Abortion Rights on the Ballot

Advocates turned in a record-shattering 753,759 signatures to place on the November ballot a proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution.

Jake Johnson

Reproductive rights advocates on Monday formally submitted more than 753,000 signatures in support of a citizen ballot initiative that, if approved in November, would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution.

"We'll stop at nothing to make sure people have access to the essential healthcare they deserve."

While they still must be officially verified, the 753,759 signatures turned in by the Reproductive Freedom for All campaign far exceeds the 425,000 signatures required to place a measure on the ballot in Michigan. The proposal drew more signatures than any other ballot initiative in Michigan's history, and support came from every county in the state.

According to organizers of the initiative, the constitutional amendment would "affirm that every person has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which involves the right to make and carry out decisions without political interference about all matters relating to pregnancy, including birth control, abortion, prenatal care, and childbirth."

"Specifically," the campaign's website notes, "this measure will ensure that all Michiganders have the right to safe and respectful care during birthing, everyone has the right to use temporary or permanent birth control, everyone has the right to continue or end a pregnancy pre-viability, and no one can be punished for having a miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion."

The effort to put abortion rights on the ballot comes as Michigan's GOP-controlled Legislature is attempting to activate a 1931 law prohibiting abortions in the state.

For the time being, abortion is legal in Michigan with some restrictions. In May, ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the 1931 ban.

"The vast majority of Michiganders know that abortion is healthcare: Michigan is on the right side of history as we lead the way with Reproductive Freedom for All and intend to ask Michigan voters on November 8 to protect abortion and reproductive rights in Michigan," said Loren Khogali, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan.

"The Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade will not take away the rights and freedoms of people in Michigan to determine if and when they become a parent," Khogali added. "We will not allow forced pregnancy in our state, nor will we stand by as the devastating impacts of a post-Roe world disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, young people, low-income people, and those living in rural areas. This is your body, your ballot, your choice."

The record-breaking signature count is the product of years of organizing that took on new urgency following the May leak of right-wing Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion signaling the looming end of Roe.

Politico, the first outlet to publish Alito's opinion, reported Monday that "while the signature-gathering started off slow, interest skyrocketed and tens of thousands volunteered" after the draft was made public.

"When the ruling came down at the end of June," Politico noted, "they kicked into an even higher gear—blanketing the state to collect signatures at Pride parades, farmers markets, libraries, outdoor concerts, agricultural festivals, and block parties."

Nicole Wells Stallworth, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, said Monday that "supporters from every corner of this state, from every walk of life, are signing up to volunteer, donate, and share their stories to ensure politicians can't interfere in our most personal medical decisions."

"That momentum will power us toward victory in November," said Stallworth. "Every day in every way, we'll stop at nothing to make sure people have access to the essential healthcare they deserve to control their bodies and build their futures."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
CPAC_hungary

Authoritarian Viktor Orbán to Speak at US Conservatives' Annual Summit

"Seems bad that the U.S. conservative movement has so wholeheartedly embraced a foreign autocrat who successfully dismantled democracy in his home nation," said one observer.

Julia Conley ·

Manuel Oliver interrupts Biden as he delivers a speech on gun control

'We Have to Do More Than That!' Father of School Shooting Victim Interrupts Biden Speech

"There's nothing to celebrate," Manuel Oliver said of the newly enacted bipartisan gun measure.

Jake Johnson ·

Saudi airstrike Yemen

Outrage as Biden Reportedly Considers Lifting Ban on 'Offensive' Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

"Saudi Arabia and the UAE are fabulously wealthy oil states and do not need any aid," noted one progressive. "U.S. weapons transfers are intended to throw our money to American arms corporations."

Brett Wilkins ·

Abortion rights protesters march in Michigan

'This Is People Power': Michigan Groups Submit Signatures to Put Abortion Rights on the Ballot

Advocates turned in a record-shattering 753,759 signatures to place on the November ballot a proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution.

Jake Johnson ·

Albert Bourla

In Earnings Call, Pfizer Celebrated Chance to Profit Off End of Public Health Measures

"Prevention is key and should be the humane top priority, not lining pockets," said one observer.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'Fight for Us Goddamnit': Frustration Grows Over Biden Fecklessness Amid GOP Destruction
  2. Video Hidden by US Navy for 6 Months Shows 34 Hours of Spewing Jet Fuel
  3. House Dem Urges Biden to Fire Trump-Picked IRS Chief Over 'Titanic' Audit Scandal
  4. The Dangerous Rise of the Gullible American Cynic
  5. 'Shameful': GOP Colluding With Autocratic Orban Government to Tank Global Tax Deal
  6. Raskin Says What Trump Did 'Makes the Watergate Break-in Look Like the Work of Cub Scouts'
  7. Rubio's 'Cruel' Paid Leave Plan Forces Families to Pay Back Benefits After Parent's Premature Death
  8. Fetterman Calls for Assault Weapons Ban After July 4th Parade Massacre
  9. Why Neil Gorsuch's Mother Would Be So Proud of the Destruction His Supreme Court Has Wrought
  10. Warren, Sanders, and Others Blast Biden's 'Failure' on Federal Cannabis Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.