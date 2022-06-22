'Villages Have Been Completely Destroyed': Earthquake Kills 900+ in Afghanistan

A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan killed more than 900 people and injured hundreds more on Wednesday, flattening homes and devastating entire villages in a nation already ravaged by decades of U.S.-led war and an ongoing economic collapse.\r\n\r\nThe earthquake, which hit overnight, had an estimated magnitude of 6.1 with an epicenter near the nation\u0026#039;s border with Pakistan.\r\n\r\n\u0022The death toll is likely to rise as some of the villages are in remote areas in the mountains and it will take some time to collect details,\u0022 said Salahuddin Ayubi, an official with the country\u0026#039;s interior ministry, as disaster relief efforts continued.\r\n\r\nMaulawi Sharafuddin Muslim, acting deputy minister of Afghanistan\u0026#039;s national disaster authority, said during a news conference Wednesday that \u0022some villages have been completely destroyed\u0022 and that he\u0026#039;s awaiting additional \u0022details about the damages to houses.\u0022\r\n\r\nOne resident of the Paktika province, which was hit particularly hard by the earthquake, told reporters that \u0022most of the victims are women and children because they were caught asleep by the calamity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is absolute shortage of resources, doctors, and all other things needed,\u0022 he said. \u0022People don\u0026#039;t know what to do.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe massive earthquake struck in the midst of an economic nightmare in Afghanistan, where tens of millions of people—including many children—are facing acute hunger as the U.S. and European nations strangle the country\u0026#039;s economy with sanctions and other punitive measures.\r\n\r\nLast August, following the Taliban\u0026#039;s return to power after two decades of U.S. occupation, the Treasury Department froze billion of dollars in Afghan central bank assets despite warnings that the move would worsen the country\u0026#039;s humanitarian crisis. Months later, the Biden administration went a step further by announcing the permanent seizure of the funds.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe crippling sanctions, which the U.S. and Europe have presented as an effort to keep money out of the hands of the Taliban, have further strained the budgets of aid agencies and humanitarian groups operating inside the country, undermining emergency relief efforts.\r\n\r\n\u0022The aid economy here has been devastated,\u0022 Kabul-based Al Jazeera journalist Ali Latifi said Wednesday. \u0022They will really struggle to deal with this issue until international aid agencies can pump in money, can pump in more support. Because at the moment, they\u0026#039;re really undersourced and underfunded.\u0022