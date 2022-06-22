Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporations and billionaires have their own media. Shouldn't we? Please support Common Dreams today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporations and billionaires have their own media. Shouldn't we?

Our crucial Mid-Year Campaign is now underway. If you believe in independent media, please support Common Dreams today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Afghans evacuate the wounded following an earthquake

Afghans evacuate the wounded following an earthquake in the province of Paktika in eastern Afghanistan on June 22, 2022. (Photo: Bakhtar News Agency via AP)

'Villages Have Been Completely Destroyed': Earthquake Kills 900+ in Afghanistan

"The death toll is likely to rise as some of the villages are in remote areas in the mountains and it will take some time to collect details," said one Afghan official.

Jake Johnson

A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan killed more than 900 people and injured hundreds more on Wednesday, flattening homes and devastating entire villages in a nation already ravaged by decades of U.S.-led war and an ongoing economic collapse.

The earthquake, which hit overnight, had an estimated magnitude of 6.1 with an epicenter near the nation's border with Pakistan.

"The death toll is likely to rise as some of the villages are in remote areas in the mountains and it will take some time to collect details," said Salahuddin Ayubi, an official with the country's interior ministry, as disaster relief efforts continued.

Maulawi Sharafuddin Muslim, acting deputy minister of Afghanistan's national disaster authority, said during a news conference Wednesday that "some villages have been completely destroyed" and that he's awaiting additional "details about the damages to houses."

One resident of the Paktika province, which was hit particularly hard by the earthquake, told reporters that "most of the victims are women and children because they were caught asleep by the calamity."

"There is absolute shortage of resources, doctors, and all other things needed," he said. "People don't know what to do."

The massive earthquake struck in the midst of an economic nightmare in Afghanistan, where tens of millions of people—including many children—are facing acute hunger as the U.S. and European nations strangle the country's economy with sanctions and other punitive measures.

Last August, following the Taliban's return to power after two decades of U.S. occupation, the Treasury Department froze billion of dollars in Afghan central bank assets despite warnings that the move would worsen the country's humanitarian crisis. Months later, the Biden administration went a step further by announcing the permanent seizure of the funds.

Related Content

Internally-displaced Afghan children at their temporary homes

Biden Urged to Prevent 'Catastrophe' by Reversing Seizure of Afghan Funds

Jake Johnson

The crippling sanctions, which the U.S. and Europe have presented as an effort to keep money out of the hands of the Taliban, have further strained the budgets of aid agencies and humanitarian groups operating inside the country, undermining emergency relief efforts.

"The aid economy here has been devastated," Kabul-based Al Jazeera journalist Ali Latifi said Wednesday. "They will really struggle to deal with this issue until international aid agencies can pump in money, can pump in more support. Because at the moment, they're really undersourced and underfunded."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Somalia hunger

Children 'Dying Before Our Eyes': Aid Workers Plea for Help as Famine Unfolds in Somalia

"Already 1.5 million children below the age of five are malnourished," said one United Nations official, "and we expect that 356,000 of these may not survive through the end of September."

Brett Wilkins ·

A news photographer is dwarfed by a giant sequoia in Lost Grove as smoke haze from the KNP Complex fire fills the air on September 17, 2021 in Sequoia National Park, California.

Conservationists Warn the 'Save Our Sequoias Act' Would Do the Opposite

One critic called the legislation "nothing more than a trojan horse" that would do more to harm than help the iconic trees.

Kenny Stancil ·

Sen. Elizabeth Warren questions Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Warren Warns Powell That Fed's Rate Hikes Could Drive US Economy 'Off a Cliff'

"You know what's worse than high inflation and low unemployment? It's high inflation with a recession and millions of people out of work," Sen. Elizabeth Warren told Jerome Powell.

Jake Johnson ·

Student debt protest

Civil Rights Groups Demand Biden Cancel at Least $50K in Student Debt Per Borrower

Federal student loans payments are currently scheduled to begin again at the end of August, as households across the country face rising prices due to inflation.

Julia Conley ·

António Guterres

Demanding Global Ban, UN Chief Calls Nuclear Weapons a 'Recipe for Annihilation'

"Let's eliminate these weapons before they eliminate us," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said at the start of a summit in Vienna.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.