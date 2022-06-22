Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporations and billionaires have their own media. Shouldn't we? Please support Common Dreams today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporations and billionaires have their own media. Shouldn't we?

Our crucial Mid-Year Campaign is now underway. If you believe in independent media, please support Common Dreams today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A news photographer is dwarfed by a giant sequoia in Lost Grove as smoke haze from the KNP Complex fire fills the air on September 17, 2021 in Sequoia National Park, California.

A news photographer is dwarfed by a giant sequoia in Lost Grove as smoke haze from the KNP Complex fire fills the air on September 17, 2021 in Sequoia National Park, California. (Photo: Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Conservationists Warn the 'Save Our Sequoias Act' Would Do the Opposite

One critic called the legislation "nothing more than a trojan horse" that would do more to harm than help the iconic trees.

Kenny Stancil

A coalition of more than 80 environmental organizations representing millions of Americans has sent a letter urging members of Congress to vote against the so-called "Save Our Sequoias Act"—legislation the groups warn would do the very opposite of what its name suggests.

Smart planning and public engagement as required by NEPA are integral to success, not a barrier to success.

The groups acknowledge in their letter that "[p]rotecting the iconic Giant Sequoias is an important goal," but argue that the proposed legislation, co-authored by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.), would "weaken existing environmental law to expedite potentially harmful logging projects that undermine the ecological integrity of sequoia groves."

"Some provisions in the bill," the letter states, "could actually exacerbate the threat to the Giant Sequoias and our forests."

According to the coalition, "bedrock environmental laws"—including the Endangered Species Act (ESA), National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA)—would be "severely undercut" if the proposal were enacted.

Although it is locally focused on California's fire-ravaged sequoia groves, Earthjustice senior legislative representative Blaine Miller-McFeeley warned Wednesday in a statement that "the bill would set a precedent for further weakening of environmental laws that could have far-reaching repercussions nationwide."

"It's nothing more than a trojan horse," said Miller-McFeeley, "to diminish important environmental reviews and cut science and communities out of the decision-making process."

The San Francisco Chronicle, which obtained an advance copy of the bill that McCarthy and Peters plan to introduce this week, reported that under the legislation, "the existing Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition—a group of nonprofit, tribal, local, state and federal land managers who oversee many of the burned areas—could expedite forestry projects aimed at boosting fire resiliency in the standing groves, such as cutting fire lines, thinning brush and prescribed burning, as well as reforesting places where sequoias have died."

"The bill calls for a federal emergency declaration, which would streamline regulations that can potentially hold up the work," the newspaper noted. "The measure also would provide $325 million over 10 years for projects."

In their letter, the environmental groups note that "our primary objections are to Section 6(a)(2), which would waive environmental laws under a broad so-called 'emergency.'"

Neutering the NEPA process and placing decision-making authority into the hands of the Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition, the groups contend, would amount to deregulation given that the body "does not have to abide by standard transparency requirements afforded by the Federal Advisory Committee Act."

The letter continues:

The legislation would prevent the voices of community members, scientists, and others from being heard. This legislation would lead to rushed and poorly planned logging projects with major impacts on soil, streams, and wildlife that could result in increased wildfire risk and harm recreational opportunities and other uses. Smart planning and public engagement as required by NEPA are integral to success, not a barrier to success. This is especially important when addressing an iconic forest species such as the Giant Sequoias.

The bill would similarly bypass the ESA. In the same section, the bill would waive consultations that ensure proposed projects do not drive species toward extinction. This decision-making process is critical to protect threatened and endangered species. The ESA waiver contradicts the stated intent of the bill, and would make it more likely to harm imperiled species than to help them.

The legislation also creates a new 'categorical exclusion' that must be used by federal land managers to implement the provisions of the law, but the Forest Service and National Parrk Service (NPS) already have an extensive number of authorities and categorical exclusions to complete this type of work. There is no evidence to suggest that needed ecological restoration cannot and does not advance in the absence of yet another categorical exclusion.

McCarthy and Peters' bill, the letter argues, "will do nothing to protect these trees."

"The fact that these trees are experiencing such high mortality is directly related to climate change and fire suppression, and there is already active management occurring on the lands," the letter adds. "We encourage you to protect our forests, protect science and community input, and oppose this highly problematic legislation."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Somalia hunger

Children 'Dying Before Our Eyes': Aid Workers Plea for Help as Famine Unfolds in Somalia

"Already 1.5 million children below the age of five are malnourished," said one United Nations official, "and we expect that 356,000 of these may not survive through the end of September."

Brett Wilkins ·

A news photographer is dwarfed by a giant sequoia in Lost Grove as smoke haze from the KNP Complex fire fills the air on September 17, 2021 in Sequoia National Park, California.

Conservationists Warn the 'Save Our Sequoias Act' Would Do the Opposite

One critic called the legislation "nothing more than a trojan horse" that would do more to harm than help the iconic trees.

Kenny Stancil ·

Sen. Elizabeth Warren questions Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Warren Warns Powell That Fed's Rate Hikes Could Drive US Economy 'Off a Cliff'

"You know what's worse than high inflation and low unemployment? It's high inflation with a recession and millions of people out of work," Sen. Elizabeth Warren told Jerome Powell.

Jake Johnson ·

Student debt protest

Civil Rights Groups Demand Biden Cancel at Least $50K in Student Debt Per Borrower

Federal student loans payments are currently scheduled to begin again at the end of August, as households across the country face rising prices due to inflation.

Julia Conley ·

António Guterres

Demanding Global Ban, UN Chief Calls Nuclear Weapons a 'Recipe for Annihilation'

"Let's eliminate these weapons before they eliminate us," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said at the start of a summit in Vienna.

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.