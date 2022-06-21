WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Hearing Highlights Trump Role in Fake Elector Scheme

Former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s role in concocting a fake electors scheme with the goal of overturning the 2020 election is set to be a major focus of the House January 6 committee\u0026#039;s latest public hearing Tuesday on the origins of last year\u0026#039;s violent assault on the U.S. Capitol.\r\n\r\nAs The Guardian explains, the fake electors ploy was \u0022conceived in an effort to create \u0026#039;dueling\u0026#039; slates of electors\u0022 that Vice President Mike Pence \u0022could use to pretend the election was in doubt.\u0022\r\n\r\nSlated to begin at 1:00 pm ET, the panel\u0026#039;s hearing is expected to demonstrate that \u0022the fake election certificates were in part manufactured by the Trump White House, and that the entire fake electors scheme was coordinated by Trump and his top advisers, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows,\u0022 The Guardian notes.\r\n\r\nWatch live:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe hearing will also spotlight how Trump attempted to pressure local election officials to do his bidding as he worked to undo his election loss. Tuesday\u0026#039;s hearing will feature testimony from Arizona\u0026#039;s Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Georgia election worker Shaye Moss, and Georgia\u0026#039;s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.\r\n\r\nJust days before the January 6 assault, the Washington Post obtained an audio recording of an hour-long phone call in which Trump can be heard pressuring Raffensperger to \u0022find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.\u0022