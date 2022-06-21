Sign up for our newsletter.

The January 6 committee holds a hearing

John Wood, the House January 6 committee's investigative staff counsel, questions witnesses during a hearing on June 16, 2022. (Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Hearing Highlights Trump Role in Fake Elector Scheme

The hearing will also examine former President Donald Trump's attempts to pressure state officials to do his bidding as he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Common Dreams staff

Former President Donald Trump's role in concocting a fake electors scheme with the goal of overturning the 2020 election is set to be a major focus of the House January 6 committee's latest public hearing Tuesday on the origins of last year's violent assault on the U.S. Capitol.

As The Guardian explains, the fake electors ploy was "conceived in an effort to create 'dueling' slates of electors" that Vice President Mike Pence "could use to pretend the election was in doubt."

Slated to begin at 1:00 pm ET, the panel's hearing is expected to demonstrate that "the fake election certificates were in part manufactured by the Trump White House, and that the entire fake electors scheme was coordinated by Trump and his top advisers, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows," The Guardian notes.

Watch live:

The hearing will also spotlight how Trump attempted to pressure local election officials to do his bidding as he worked to undo his election loss. Tuesday's hearing will feature testimony from Arizona's Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Georgia election worker Shaye Moss, and Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Just days before the January 6 assault, the Washington Post obtained an audio recording of an hour-long phone call in which Trump can be heard pressuring Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have."

