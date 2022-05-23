Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Activists protest in front of the Shell building in The Hague on April 5th, 2019.

Activists protest in front of the Shell building in The Hague on April 5th, 2019. (Photo: Romy Arroyo Fernandez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Oil Giant Consultant Resigns, Citing Operations Beyond 'Limits of Our Planetary Systems'

"I can no longer work for a company that ignores all the alarms and dismisses the risks of climate change and ecological collapse."

Kenny Stancil

A long-time Shell consultant based in the United Kingdom quit with a bang on Monday, condemning the fossil fuel giant for its dangerous efforts to expand oil and gas production despite numerous scientific warnings about the need for swift decarbonization to avert climate disaster.

"Shell's stated safety ambition is to 'do no harm,'" Caroline Dennett, who worked with the company for 11 years as a senior safety consultant, said in a video shared on LinkedIn, which echoed points made in a resignation letter she emailed to CEO Ben Van Beurden and 1,400 employees.

This so-called "Goal Zero" pledge "sounds honorable," said Dennett. "But they are completely failing on it. They know that continued oil and gas extraction causes extreme harms to our climate, to our environment, and to people."

"Shell is operating beyond the design limits of our planetary systems," Dennett wrote in an email obtained by Politico. "Shell is not implementing steps to mitigate the known risks. Shell is not putting environmental safety before production."

Dennett cited the findings of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which made clear last year that achieving a net-zero energy system by 2050—thus giving the world an even chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels by 2100, beyond which impacts grow increasingly catastrophic—requires halting new dirty energy projects and accelerating the shift to clean power.

Although the IEA stated unequivocally in May 2021 that "investment in new fossil fuel supply" and "new oil and natural gas fields" are incompatible with its net-zero pathway, Shell acknowledged around the same time—in a document purportedly outlining its own net-zero strategy—that it plans to explore new extraction projects until 2025.

Moreover, in an attempt to capitalize on Russia's war on Ukraine, which has thrown Europe's energy market into disarray, Shell has been lobbying the U.K. government to let it drill a new offshore gas field in the North Sea.

Related Content

A fire burns near an oil well in California

Analysis Exposes Big Oil's Plot to Unleash Climate-Killing 'Carbon Bombs' Worldwide

Jake Johnson

"I can no longer work for a company that ignores all the alarms and dismisses the risks of climate change and ecological collapse," wrote Dennett.

On LinkedIn, Dennett encouraged Shell's leadership "to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they really believe their vision for more oil and gas extraction secures a safe future for humanity. "

"We must end all new extraction projects immediately and rapidly transition away from fossil fuels, and toward clean renewable energy sources," she added. "Shell should be using all its capital, technical, and human power to lead this transition, but they have no plan to do this."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
West Virginia protesters

Arizona, West Virginia Residents Risk Arrest to Demand End to Filibuster

"Our democracy is on life support," said campaigners. "There's no time to ask nicely."

Julia Conley ·

Doctors protest the Medicare Direct Contracting program

Campaign Launches 'Summer of Action' to Protect Medicare From Stealth Privatization

Medicare "is under threat today from the constant efforts of private insurance companies and for-profit investors who want to privatize it and turn it into yet another shameful opportunity to make money," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Kenny Stancil ·

Zander Moricz

Florida Student's Graduation Speech About Curly Hair Highlights Cruelty of 'Don't Say Gay' Law

Having to use a euphemism to discuss his identity "was a really dehumanizing decision," said Zander Moricz. "I just had to be clever about it—but I shouldn't have had to be."

Jessica Corbett ·

Body bags in Bucha, Ukraine

'Ashamed' of 'Warmongering' and 'Lies,' Veteran Russian Diplomat Resigns

"Am I concerned about the possible reaction from Moscow?" said Boris Bondarev. "I have to be concerned about it."

Julia Conley ·

Activists protest in front of the Shell building in The Hague on April 5th, 2019.

Oil Giant Consultant Resigns, Citing Operations Beyond 'Limits of Our Planetary Systems'

"I can no longer work for a company that ignores all the alarms and dismisses the risks of climate change and ecological collapse."

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'We Have to Flip This Seat': After Senate Primary Win, Fetterman Shifts Focus to Beating GOP
  2. Nearly 90,000 Small Businesses in US Expected to Close After Senate GOP Kills Main Street Relief Bill
  3. 'She Can Win If We Stand With Her': Sanders to Rally for Cisneros in Texas
  4. In Telling Slip, George W. Bush Condemns the 'Unjustified and Brutal Invasion of Iraq'
  5. Florida Student's Graduation Speech About Curly Hair Highlights Cruelty of 'Don't Say Gay' Law
  6. Trump-Loving Americans Drinking Deep From Orban's Fascist Well
  7. Omar Leads Charge Against Baby Formula Monopolies Amid US Shortage
  8. Why Seniors Like Me Are Fighting Against Medicare Direct Contracting and ACO REACH
  9. 'After Which Failed Pregnancy Should I Have Been Imprisoned?' Asks Rep. Lucy McBath
  10. Millions More Kids Going Hungry Since GOP, Manchin Killed Expanded Child Tax Credit
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.