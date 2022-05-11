Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is pictured

Shireen Abu Akleh stands near the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. (Photo: Al Jazeera Media Network)

'Blatant Murder': Al Jazeera Accuses Israel of Killing Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

"We pledge to prosecute the perpetrators legally, no matter how hard they try to cover up their crime, and bring them to justice," the media network said in a statement.

Jake Johnson

This is a developing news story... Check back for possible updates...

The media outlet Al Jazeera accused Israeli forces of "deliberately targeting and killing our colleague" on Wednesday after Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot in the face while covering a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Al Jazeera Media Network said that Abu Akleh—who worked as the publication's Palestine correspondent—was wearing a press jacket that clearly identified her as a journalist when Israeli forces shot her "with live fire."

Al Jazeera, which is based in Qatar, called the attack "a blatant murder," saying Abu Akleh, 51, was "assassinated in cold blood."

The statement continued:

Al Jazeera Media Network condemns this heinous crime, which intends to only prevent the media from conducting their duty. Al Jazeera holds the Israeli government and the occupation forces responsible for the killing of Shireen. It also calls on the international community to condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their intentional targeting and killing of Shireen.

The Israeli authorities are also responsible for the targeting of Al Jazeera producer Ali al-Samudi, who was also shot in the back while covering the same event, and he is currently undergoing treatment.

Al Jazeera extends its sincere condolences to the family of Shireen in Palestine, and to her extended family around the world, and we pledge to prosecute the perpetrators legally, no matter how hard they try to cover up their crime, and bring them to justice.

Footage from the scene shows the moments after Abu Akleh was shot.

(Warning: The video is disturbing)

The Israeli government swiftly denied responsibility for killing Abu Akleh and wounding al-Samudi, claiming that they may have been shot by "Palestinian gunmen."

"There is a considerable chance that armed Palestinians, who fired wildly, were the ones who brought about the journalist's unfortunate death," said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

But al-Samudi, speaking to the Associated Press following the incident, dismissed the Israeli government's narrative as a "complete lie."

"He said they were all wearing protective gear that clearly marked them as reporters, and they passed by Israeli troops so the soldiers would know that they were there," AP reported. "He said a first shot missed them, then a second struck him, and a third killed Abu Akleh. He said there were no militants or other civilians in the area—only the reporters and the army."

An outpouring of grief and tributes followed news of Abu Akleh's killing.

Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian-American political analyst, wrote on Twitter that "Shireen was one of the bravest, longest-standing Palestinian journos and an inspiration to so many Palestinians, especially young women in the field of journalism."

In an interview, Abu Akleh's friend and colleague Dalia Hatuqa said that Shireen "was there in every town, every Palestinian town, village, alleyway, refugee camp."

"Everybody knew her name," Hatuqa continued. "Everybody welcomed her. She wanted to do the stories that nobody else wanted to do. And she gave a voice to a lot of people who we otherwise wouldn't have heard from."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
A congressional staffer adjusts a sign before the start of a press conference

'Historic Moment': House Passes Bill Allowing Congressional Workers to Unionize

"After 26 years, the House has finally provided its workers the fundamental human right to form a union without fear of retaliation."

Andrea Germanos ·

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is pictured

'Blatant Murder': Al Jazeera Accuses Israel of Killing Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

"We pledge to prosecute the perpetrators legally, no matter how hard they try to cover up their crime, and bring them to justice," the media network said in a statement.

Jake Johnson ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a hearing

Sanders: GOP Ended Filibuster to Pack Supreme Court, So Dems Must End It to Save Abortion Rights

"If Republicans can end the filibuster to install right-wing justices nominated by presidents who lost the popular vote in order to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrats can and must end the filibuster to make abortion legal and safe."

Jake Johnson ·

Barber

Barber Blasts NC Supreme Court for Refusing to Review Free Speech Case

"We must continue to ask... 'Who determines whether the authorities are 'disturbed,' and that protestors are too loud, and that protestors have to cease their protest in a public building?'" he said.

Jessica Corbett ·

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a rally

Ocasio-Cortez Endorses 'Strong Progressives' Allam and Lee for Congress

"Nida and Summer will fight for their communities and that's why we're proud to be mobilizing Team AOC volunteers to lead phone banks and recruit more volunteers for their campaigns."

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Texas GOP Governor Considers Challenging 1982 Ruling Requiring Free Public Education
  2. Sanders: GOP Ended Filibuster to Pack Supreme Court, So Dems Must End It to Save Abortion Rights
  3. With Roe Under Threat, Sale of Location Data on Abortion Clinic Patients Raises Alarm
  4. McConnell Floats Federal Abortion Ban If Right-Wing Supreme Court Overturns Roe
  5. 'The System Is Broken,' Amazon Union Leader Tells Congress. 'That's a Fact'
  6. New Warren-Jayapal Bill Takes Aim at Supreme Court 'Corruption'
  7. Sanders Blasts Senate's 'Strange Priorities' as It Advances Corporate Welfare
  8. The Right-Wing Supreme Court Is About to Unleash Hardship, Suffering, and Chaos for Millions
  9. Sanders Says 'No Corporation That Breaks the Law Should Get a Federal Contract'
  10. Experts Warn GOP War on Abortion Will Turn Red and Blue States Into 'Mutually Hostile Legal Territories'
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.