'Blatant Murder': Al Jazeera Accuses Israel of Killing Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

This is a developing news story... Check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nThe media outlet Al Jazeera accused Israeli forces of \u0022deliberately targeting and killing our colleague\u0022 on Wednesday after Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot in the face while covering a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.\r\n\r\nIn a statement, the Al Jazeera Media Network said that Abu Akleh—who worked as the publication\u0026#039;s Palestine correspondent—was wearing a press jacket that clearly identified her as a journalist when Israeli forces shot her \u0022with live fire.\u0022\r\n\r\nAl Jazeera, which is based in Qatar, called the attack \u0022a blatant murder,\u0022 saying Abu Akleh, 51, was \u0022assassinated in cold blood.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe statement continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nAl Jazeera Media Network condemns this heinous crime, which intends to only prevent the media from conducting their duty. Al Jazeera holds the Israeli government and the occupation forces responsible for the killing of Shireen. It also calls on the international community to condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their intentional targeting and killing of Shireen.\r\n\r\nThe Israeli authorities are also responsible for the targeting of Al Jazeera producer Ali al-Samudi, who was also shot in the back while covering the same event, and he is currently undergoing treatment.\r\n\r\nAl Jazeera extends its sincere condolences to the family of Shireen in Palestine, and to her extended family around the world, and we pledge to prosecute the perpetrators legally, no matter how hard they try to cover up their crime, and bring them to justice.\r\n\r\n\r\nFootage from the scene shows the moments after Abu Akleh was shot.\r\n\r\n(Warning: The video is disturbing)\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Israeli government swiftly denied responsibility for killing Abu Akleh and wounding al-Samudi, claiming that they may have been shot by \u0022Palestinian gunmen.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There is a considerable chance that armed Palestinians, who fired wildly, were the ones who brought about the journalist\u0026#039;s unfortunate death,\u0022 said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.\r\n\r\nBut al-Samudi, speaking to the Associated Press following the incident, dismissed the Israeli government\u0026#039;s narrative as a \u0022complete lie.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He said they were all wearing protective gear that clearly marked them as reporters, and they passed by Israeli troops so the soldiers would know that they were there,\u0022 AP reported. \u0022He said a first shot missed them, then a second struck him, and a third killed Abu Akleh. He said there were no militants or other civilians in the area—only the reporters and the army.\u0022\r\n\r\nAn outpouring of grief and tributes followed news of Abu Akleh\u0026#039;s killing.\r\n\r\nYousef Munayyer, a Palestinian-American political analyst, wrote on Twitter that \u0022Shireen was one of the bravest, longest-standing Palestinian journos and an inspiration to so many Palestinians, especially young women in the field of journalism.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an interview, Abu Akleh\u0026#039;s friend and colleague Dalia Hatuqa said that Shireen \u0022was there in every town, every Palestinian town, village, alleyway, refugee camp.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Everybody knew her name,\u0022 Hatuqa continued. \u0022Everybody welcomed her. She wanted to do the stories that nobody else wanted to do. And she gave a voice to a lot of people who we otherwise wouldn\u0026#039;t have heard from.\u0022