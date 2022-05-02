'The Fight Has Just Begun' Says Amazon Labor Union After Unionization Effort Fails

Amazon\u0026#039;s union-busting tactics appeared successful on Monday after a tally by the National Labor Relations Board revealed workers failed to unionize a second Amazon warehouse in New York City on Staten Island.\r\n\r\n\u0022The organizing will continue at this facility and beyond.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe final tally of workers at the LDJ5 warehouse was 380 in favor of the union to 618 against out of 1,633 eligible voters.\r\n\r\nThe loss came a month after workers at the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island made history by voting in favor of Amazon\u0026#039;s first-ever union in the United States—a result Amazon is trying to overturn.\r\n\r\nThe Amazon Labor Union (ALU), the worker-led organization started by former JFK8 employee Christian Smalls—fired after his organizing efforts—lamented that workers at a second Amazon facility weren\u0026#039;t able to secure victory.\r\n\r\n\u0022The organizing will continue at this facility and beyond,\u0022 ALU tweeted. \u0022The fight has just begun.\u0022\r\n\r\nAttorney Seth Goldstein, who represents ALU, told VICE they would contest the election and accused the retail giant of violating \u0022laboratory conditions in this election with mandatory anti-union meetings and we\u0026#039;ve already got a whole series of charges against them.\u0022\r\n\r\nLabor Notes reported last month that Amazon was \u0022trying every trick in the playbook to throttle worker organizing at its Staten Island warehouses in New York City,\u0022 with such efforts including mandatory anti-union meetings.\r\n\r\nAhead of the final tabulation, ALU pointed to a swelling labor movement.\r\n\r\n\u0022No matter the outcome of the election,\u0022 the group tweeted, \u0022workers are uniting for change at LDJ5, JFK8, and around the world. Mega-corporations continue to spend millions in union-busting + fear tactics and we continue to organize for a society not based on exploitation and greed.\u0022\r\n\r\nMaurice Mitchell, national director of Working Families Party, had a similar takeaway.\r\n\r\n\u0022Every movement will meet roadblocks,\u0022 Mitchell said in a statement, \u0022but today\u0026#039;s outcome doesn\u0026#039;t change the simple fact that working people are taking on the billionaires and big corporations—and they\u0026#039;re winning.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This year has seen an incredible resurgence of worker power,\u0022 he continued, \u0022as warehouse workers, baristas, and grocery store clerks demand good pay, basic benefits, and respect on the job.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Each victory is all the more impressive because workers are fighting within a rigged system that gives corporations the power to union-bust with impunity. That has to change,\u0022 he added. Mitchell urged Congress to take up the Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which would strengthen worker protections on the job.\r\n\r\nBut whether or not lawmakers take up that proposal, Mitchell said that \u0022workers will keep fighting, shop by shop and election by election, until they win.”