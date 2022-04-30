UN Chief Slams Fossil Fuel Sector for Trying to Use Ukraine War to 'Lock in a High Carbon Future'

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday slammed the fossil fuel industry for trying to use Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine to boost polluters\u0026#039; profits at the expense of the global climate and all life on Earth.\r\n\r\n\u0022Fossil fuel interests are now cynically using the war in Ukraine to try to lock in a high carbon future,\u0022 Guterres tweeted. \u0022A shift to renewables is crucial to mending our broken global energy mix and offering hope to millions suffering climate impacts today.\u0022\r\n\r\nClimate action advocates welcomed the U.N. chief\u0026#039;s message—including American author and activist Bill McKibben, who said that Guterres \u0022may understand this moment better than any other official on the planet. And this may be the most important tweet of the spring.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGuterres\u0026#039; tweet followed his Thursday trip to sites of alleged war crimes in Ukraine. During the tour, he said that \u0022the war is evil,\u0022 emphasized the need for \u0022a thorough investigation and accountability,\u0022 and urged Russia to cooperate with the International Criminal Court—which opened a probe after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion in February.\r\n\r\nPutin\u0026#039;s war has not only impacted Russians and Ukrainians; it has also disrupted the global supply of food and fuel. Western governments have responded to the invasion by arming Ukraine and sanctioning Russia—a key exporter of oil and gas.\r\n\r\nU.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last month announced a joint task force intended \u0022to reduce Europe\u0026#039;s dependence on Russian fossil fuels and strengthen European energy security.\u0022 In a letter to the pair earlier this month, over 200 groups called for ramping up the clean energy transition rather than boosting fossil fuel shipments from the United States to Europe.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Any expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure will further reliance on fossil fuels, which is incompatible with climate science, justice, as well as U.S. and E.U. commitments to climate leadership,\u0022 the groups wrote. \u0022We must also stress that new fossil fuel infrastructure will harm communities near fracking wells, pipelines, power plants, and LNG infrastructure.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022LNG infrastructure can take three years or more to come online, diverting resources away from the infrastructure investments that will actually help rapidly reduce demand for gas,\u0022 they noted. \u0022Redirecting existing LNG exports, combined with energy efficiency measures and an all-out mobilization to renewable energy, could immediately address Europe\u0026#039;s current reliance on Russian gas.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe ongoing war coincides with the early April release of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report—which led Guterres to declare that the world, but particularly rich nations most responsible for pollution, \u0022must triple the speed of the shift to renewable energy.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That means moving investments and subsidies from fossil fuels to renewables—now,\u0022 he said at the time. \u0022In most cases, renewables are already far cheaper. It means governments ending the funding of coal, not just abroad, but at home.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nClimate campaigners and progressive U.S. lawmakers have accused fossil fuel giants of using the war to price gouge consumers while filling the pockets of top executives and shareholders. Members of Congress are weighing a windfall profits tax intended to prevent such behavior by companies while providing relief via rebates to people facing high prices at the pump.\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported Friday, Chevron and ExxonMobil announced that their profits soared during the first quarter of this year—to $6.3 billion and $5.5 billion, respectively—bolstering demands for a windfall tax.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is robbery,\u0022 asserted Fossil Free Media director Jamie Henn, calling on Congress to pass a tax bill. \u0022Big Oil is intentionally profiteering off the war in Ukraine—a crisis they helped create by working with Putin for decades to expand Russian oil and gas production.\u0022