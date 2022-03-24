Biodiversity Crisis Threatens Global Economic and Social Stability, Report Warns

Central banks and policymakers should address the significant global threats the biodiversity crisis poses to financial stability, according to a report released Thursday that asserts \u0022healthy ecosystems provide resilience to growing climate shocks.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe financial sector \u0022should align itself with the transformations that are necessary to deliver a global economy that is positive for nature.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new paper is the product of researchers with the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) and International Network for Sustainable Financial Policy Insights, Research, and Exchange.\r\n\r\nThe publication comes amid accusations that major central banks have been dragging their feet in addressing the climate crisis and after fossil fuel interests effectively tanked President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s nominee for a key role at the Federal Reserve over her views on the fiscal risks associated with a rapidly warming planet.\r\n\r\nIn a foreword to the report, Ravi Menon—NGFS chair and managing director of the monetary authority of Singapore—says that while \u0022biodiversity supports all life on our planet,\u0022 humanity is \u0022eroding this biodiversity at a pace that is severely damaging the natural ecosystems that provide us with food, water, and clean air. This in turn could pose significant risks to economic, financial, and social stability.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough governments are the entities most responsible for addressing biodiversity loss, Menon says that the financial sector has a key role as well and \u0022should align itself with the transformations that are necessary to deliver a global economy that is positive for nature.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Financial regulators and central banks can and must enable the greening of the financial system; this role is not inconsistent with their mandates for price and financial stability,\u0022 he adds.\r\n\r\nThe report authors describe the scale of the biodiversity crisis as such that \u0022mitigation requires urgent \u0026#039;transformative changes’ in our socioeconomic and financial systems.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs such, the report says central banks and financial advisers should \u0022develop comprehensive strategies to manage nature-related financial risks,\u0022 including ones \u0022related to the interactions between climate change and biodiversity loss, and to biodiversity loss resulting from other human pressures such as habitat degradation and over-exploitation.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe publication additionally outlines five action steps for central banks and supervisors to take:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tRecognize biodiversity loss as a potential source of economic and financial risk and commit to developing a response strategy.\r\n\tUpon identifying biodiversity-related financial risks, build the skills and the capacity to analyze and address those risks among central bank and supervisory staff, market participants and other stakeholders, and participate in related research.\r\n\tAssess the degree to which financial systems are exposed to biodiversity loss by, for example, conducting assessments of impact and dependency, developing biodiversity-related scenario analysis and stress-tests, and helping to create a dashboard of biodiversity metrics as part of an integrated approach.\r\n\tExplore options for supervisory actions on managing biodiversity-related risks and minimizing negative impacts on ecosystems.\r\n\tHelp build the necessary financial architecture for mobilizing investment for a biodiversity-positive economy, including by considering how central banks’ own operations should be conducted in the context of biodiversity loss.\r\n\r\n\r\nInformed by the new paper, the NGFS on Thursday also published a separate statement that welcomes the five policy recommendations while calling for consideration of \u0022nature-related financial risks\u0022 to be added as a mandate of the world\u0026#039;s central banks.\r\n\r\nAccording to Prof. Nick Robins of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment and co-chair of the study group behind the new paper, the research rightly focuses on an area the financial sector must urgently address.\r\n\r\n\u0022Biodiversity loss is potentially as economically and financially impactful as climate change, but has so far received much less attention,\u0022 Robins said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022This report,\u0022 he continued, \u0022shows that these twin threats now need to be tackled in a joined-up way by central banks and supervisors to build a nature-positive financial system.\u0022