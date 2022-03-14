Tens of Thousands March in 'Look Up' Climate Rallies Across France

In addition to earning four Oscar nominations, \u0022Don\u0026#039;t Look Up\u0022—Adam Mckay and David Sirota\u0026#039;s political satire about elite indifference and profiteering in the face of imminent but preventable catastrophe—inspired tens of thousands of people in multiple cities across France to march this past weekend at \u0022Look Up\u0022 rallies to demand climate action.\r\n\r\nEquipped with banners and signs—including one that asked, \u0022When are we going to talk about it?\u0022—large numbers of people throughout France hit the streets. There were 80,000 demonstrators nationwide, with 32,000 in Paris alone, according to organizers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn Mckay and Sirota\u0026#039;s Netflix hit, astronomers who discover a comet that is poised to end life on Earth struggle in vain to get corporate-funded politicians and media outlets to take their evidence-backed warnings seriously, let alone do what is necessary to avert a calamitous collision.\r\n\r\nSaturday\u0026#039;s protests, which came less than a month before the start of the French presidential election, called on lawmakers to confront the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency that threatens to make large swaths of the planet uninhabitable.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Agence France-Presse\u0026nbsp;reported, \u0022The\u0026nbsp;climate crisis\u0026nbsp;took up only 1.5% of talking points in media coverage of the election campaign from February 28 to March 6, a recent survey by climate justice NGOs has found.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the northern city of Lille, Lydie Lampin Bernand told AFP that \u0022I\u0026#039;m only 34 years old, and even I\u0026#039;ve seen the planet slapped in the face with a shovel.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have to protect the land we\u0026#039;ll leave to our children,\u0022 she added.