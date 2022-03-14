Sign up for our newsletter.

Thousands of people gathered in Paris, France on March 12, 2022 to draw attention to the climate crisis and social injustice amid the presidential election campaign. (Photo: Esra Taskin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Tens of Thousands March in 'Look Up' Climate Rallies Across France

Inspired by the allegorical film "Don't Look Up," tens of thousands of people across France hit the streets in multiple cities this past weekend to demand climate action.

Kenny Stancil

In addition to earning four Oscar nominations, "Don't Look Up"—Adam Mckay and David Sirota's political satire about elite indifference and profiteering in the face of imminent but preventable catastrophe—inspired tens of thousands of people in multiple cities across France to march this past weekend at "Look Up" rallies to demand climate action.

Equipped with banners and signs—including one that asked, "When are we going to talk about it?"—large numbers of people throughout France hit the streets. There were 80,000 demonstrators nationwide, with 32,000 in Paris alone, according to organizers.

In Mckay and Sirota's Netflix hit, astronomers who discover a comet that is poised to end life on Earth struggle in vain to get corporate-funded politicians and media outlets to take their evidence-backed warnings seriously, let alone do what is necessary to avert a calamitous collision.

Saturday's protests, which came less than a month before the start of the French presidential election, called on lawmakers to confront the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency that threatens to make large swaths of the planet uninhabitable.

As Agence France-Presse reported, "The climate crisis took up only 1.5% of talking points in media coverage of the election campaign from February 28 to March 6, a recent survey by climate justice NGOs has found."

In the northern city of Lille, Lydie Lampin Bernand told AFP that "I'm only 34 years old, and even I've seen the planet slapped in the face with a shovel."

"We have to protect the land we'll leave to our children," she added.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
