Study Shows Covid-19 Infection Linked to Brain Shrinkage, Cognitive Decline

A new study published in the journal Nature on Monday shows an association between brain size and structure among those infected by the Covid-19 virus.\r\n\r\nThe study, \u0026nbsp;led by the Wellcome Centre for Integrative Neuroimaging at the University of Oxford, found \u0022strong evidence for brain-related abnormalities\u0022 in Covid-19 patients who had had their brains scanned prior to their infection and then after they were either hospitalized with the virus or diagnosed as positive.\r\n\r\nComparing images of brains taken before and after infection, according to the study\u0026#039;s abstract:\r\n\r\n\r\nWe identified significant longitudinal effects when comparing the two groups, including: (i) greater reduction in grey matter thickness and tissue-contrast in the orbitofrontal cortex and parahippocampal gyrus, (ii) greater changes in markers of tissue damage in regions functionally-connected to the primary olfactory cortex, and (iii) greater reduction in global brain size.\r\n\r\n\r\nResearchers also say the study revealed a cognitive decline in patients, even those who did not become sick enough to need hospitalization.\r\n\r\nProfessor Naomi Allen, chief scientist at UK Biobank and a co-author of that study, said the study \u0022is the only study in the world to be able to demonstrate \u0026#039;before vs after\u0026#039; changes in the brain associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Collecting a second set of multi-organ imaging scans from some people who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and from others who had not been infected has generated a unique resource to enable scientists to understand how the virus affects internal organs.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the Guardian\u0026#039;s reporting on the study:\r\n\r\n\r\nCompared with 384 uninfected control subjects, those who tested positive for Covid had greater overall brain shrinkage and more grey matter shrinkage, particularly in areas linked to smell. For example, those who had Covid lost an additional 1.8% of the parahippocampal gyrus, a key region for smell, and an additional 0.8% of the cerebellum, compared with control subjects.\r\n\r\nDisrupted signal processing in such areas may contribute to symptoms such as smell loss. Those who were infected also typically scored lower on a mental skills test than uninfected individuals. Lower scores were associated with a greater loss of brain tissue in the parts of the cerebellum involved in mental ability.\r\n\r\n\r\nDr. Serena Spudich, who serves as chief of neurological infections and global neurology at the Yale School of Medicine but not involved in the study, said the findings are striking.\r\n\r\n\u0022To me, this is pretty convincing evidence that something changes in brains of this overall group of people with Covid,\u0022 Spudich told the New York Times.\r\n\r\nWhile potentially groundbreaking, the researchers involved said that more must be done to understand the long-term impacts of Covid-19 on the brain, including the impacts of more severe cases and the organ\u0026#039;s ability to heal after recovery from the virus.\r\n\r\nProfessor Gwenaëlle Douaud, lead author on the study, said she and her fellow researchers \u0022were in a unique position to look at changes that took place in the brain following mild—as opposed to more moderate or severe—SARS-CoV-2 infection.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Despite the infection being mild for 96 per cent of our participants, we saw a greater loss of grey matter volume, and greater tissue damage in the infected participants, on average 4.5 months after infection,\u0022 Douaud added. \u0022They also showed greater decline in their mental abilities to perform complex tasks, and this mental worsening was partly related to these brain abnormalities. All these negative effects were more marked at older ages. A key question for future brain imaging studies is to see if this brain tissue damage resolves over the longer term.\u0022