DOJ Must Permanently Bar Insurrectionists From Public Office: Ethics Group

A government watchdog group on Thursday urged U.S. Department of Justice officials to bar any state or federal official who participated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol from ever holding public office.\r\n\r\nIn a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. Matthew M. Graves, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) cites the 14th Amendment\u0026#039;s Disqualification Clause, which says that those who took an oath to uphold the Constitution and who \u0022engaged in insurrection or rebellion\u0022 or gave \u0022aid or comfort to the enemies\u0022 of the U.S. or Constitution are barred from holding any federal or state office.\r\n\r\n\u0022This provision will not enforce itself,\u0022 said letter signatory and CREW president Noah Bookbinder in a statement.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe letter points out that, in court filings, the DOJ has referred to the January attack as an \u0022insurrection\u0022 and has also charged some of the key actors in the event with \u0022seditious conspiracy.\u0022\r\n\r\nEnforcement of the Disqualification Clause, CREW argues, would simply fall under the DOJ\u0026#039;s own stated commitment \u0022to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Specifically,\u0022 the letter states, \u0022during plea negotiations, DOJ should encourage appropriate defendants to voluntarily resign their office if they are currently [in] a state or federal office and agree not to seek future office.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The DOJ must take action to stop, by all means available under the law, those who broke their oath to support our Constitution from being entrusted with public office again.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe department should additionally \u0022be instructed to seek involuntary agreements that defendants will not hold or seek public office\u0022 as needed, the letter adds.\r\n\r\nWhen change of plea hearings take place for those involved in the event, CREW\u0026#039;s letter calls on the DOJ to \u0022insist that these individuals admit at their change of plea hearing to having previously sworn an oath to support the Constitution and to having subsequently committed an act of insurrection (or giving aid or comfort to others who did).\u0022 Doing so, the group argues, \u0022could prove important in case a defendant\u0026#039;s disqualification needs to be enforced in ancillary federal proceedings or in a different forum.\u0022\r\n\r\nA further tool at DOJ attorneys\u0026#039; disposal is to ask courts to \u0022impose special conditions of probation or supervised release that prevent individuals who violated the Disqualification Clause from seeking or holding public office for the full term of their sentence,\u0022 says CREW.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s time for us to get serious about protecting our democracy,\u0022 said Bookbinder.\r\n\r\nHe added that \u0022the DOJ must take action to stop, by all means available under the law, those who broke their oath to support our Constitution from being entrusted with public office again.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmong those who\u0026#039;ve recently been targeted under the Disqualification Clause is Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.\r\n\r\nIn a Wednesday filing with the North Carolina State Board of Elections seeking Cawthorn\u0026#039;s disqualification, two voters in the state, represented by Free Speech for People, said they have \u0022reasonable suspicion that Cawthorn was involved in either planning the attack on January 6, or alternatively the planning of the pre-attack demonstration and/or march on the Capitol with the advance knowledge that it was substantially likely to lead to the attack, and otherwise voluntarily aided the insurrection.\u0022\r\n\r\nCREW\u0026#039;s letter came as the House committee investigating the January 6 attack continues its probe, including by sending additional subpoenas this week to individuals who allegedly sought to \u0022disrupt or delay the certification of electoral votes and any efforts to corruptly change the outcome of the 2020 election.\u0022