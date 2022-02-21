To Stop 'Endless Cycle of Death,' Biden Urged to Push Emergency Patent Waiver

More than 80 civil society organizations said Monday that in order to finally put a stop to the \u0022endless cycle of death and disability\u0022 caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, U.S. President Joe Biden should demand that the World Trade Organization convene an emergency session and swiftly approve a suspension of coronavirus vaccine patents.\r\n\r\nThe coalition, led by the Trade Justice Education Fund, outlined its demands in a new letter to the White House ahead of Biden\u0026#039;s second planned global vaccine summit next month—a virtual gathering that will come as billions of people in poor countries still lack access to lifesaving shots.\r\n\r\n\u0022Ongoing vaccine and treatment shortages in developing countries may be spawning new Covid variants.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Nearly six months after your first global Covid-19 vaccine summit highlighted the importance of vaccinating at least 70% of the world\u0026#039;s population by this fall, the world still has no plan to produce and equitably distribute the supplies needed to accomplish that goal,\u0022 the coalition wrote to Biden. \u0022We write to urge you to recognize the greater-than-ever need to dramatically increase the global production, affordability, and equitable distribution of Covid vaccines, tests, and treatments.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Ongoing vaccine and treatment shortages in developing countries,\u0022 the groups warned, \u0022may be spawning new Covid variants that have created increased demand for boosters and potentially even new vaccine formulas.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden has repeatedly vowed to make the U.S. \u0022the world\u0026#039;s arsenal of vaccines,\u0022 but the country has thus far delivered fewer than half of the 1.2 billion doses it has pledged to donate to low-income nations and—according to experts—failed to invest adequately in regional manufacturing efforts across the globe.\r\n\r\nThe Biden administration has also faced backlash from public health campaigners for taking a passive approach to WTO negotiations over a vaccine patent waiver proposed in October 2020 by India and South Africa. Biden expressed support for a patent waiver in May 2021, but the proposal has remained bottled up at the WTO due to opposition from major U.S. allies, including Germany and the United Kingdom.\r\n\r\nIn their letter Monday, the civil society groups urged Biden to partner with India and South Africa to issue a \u0022joint temporary TRIPS waiver text... on Covid-19-related vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe coalition also called on Biden to push the WTO General Council—the organization\u0026#039;s highest decision-making body—to hold an emergency virtual session and \u0022approve the waiver within 30 days.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Only U.S. leadership in partnership with the waiver proposal\u0026#039;s initial sponsors can break the WTO deadlock caused by ongoing European opposition,\u0022 the coalition\u0026#039;s letter states.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProponents of a waiver argue that a temporary suspension of patent protections is needed to remove legal barriers that are currently inhibiting vaccine production in developing countries, including on the African continent, where more than 80% of the population has yet to receive a single coronavirus vaccine dose.\r\n\r\n\u0022The world is completely failing to reach the goals of getting the vaccine out to the people who need it,\u0022 Tom Hart, president of the ONE Campaign, said last week. \u0022We need a massive new infusion of vaccine distribution in the poorest parts of the world.\u0022\r\n\r\nExperts have recently estimated that the world needs more than 20 billion additional vaccine doses to end the Omicron wave and prevent new variants from emerging.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are facing a global pandemic, a global pandemic that will stay with us for a long time,\u0022 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday. \u0022And all that has been asked for is that a TRIPS waiver should be done within a set period of time so as to enable those countries that do not have easy access to vaccines to have access to vaccines.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe patent waiver as crafted by South Africa and India would also apply to Covid-19 therapeutics such as the pill produced by Pfizer, which is currently building an exclusionary \u0022patent wall\u0022 around the drug.\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re doubling down on a two-tier world when it comes to Covid-19—rich, highly vaccinated nations with easy access to both preventive measures and treatments, and poorer nations trying to get by without either,\u0022 Othoman Mellouk, a medicine access advocate with the International Treatment Preparedness Coalition, wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian on Sunday. \u0022It\u0026#039;s vital that we don\u0026#039;t sleepwalk into giving corporations so much control over who gets to live and who gets to die, all balanced on what they deem an acceptable bottom line.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to demanding that Biden work proactively to advance a patent waiver, the civil society coalition urged the president to:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tPublicly share vaccine-making recipes that were developed with U.S. taxpayer support, and incentivize or compel pharmaceutical companies and other intellectual property holders to share vaccine, diagnostic, and medicine-making patent rights, data rights, and technical know-how with qualified producers around the world; and\r\n\tAnnounce financial and other support for the use and expansion of vaccine, diagnostic, and treatment manufacturing capacity in Africa, Latin America, and Asia, as well as for vaccination as test-and-treatment programming in low- and middle-income countries.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Two years into the pandemic and only about 1-in-10 people in low-income countries have received their first vaccine dose, leaving the world vulnerable to the next Covid variant,\u0022 Arthur Stamoulis, executive director of the Trade Justice Education Fund, said in a statement Monday.\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden must exercise his current power and bulk up Covid vaccine, test, and treatment production abroad,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Stamoulis added, \u0022so we can finally end this pandemic.\u0022