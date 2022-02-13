Arrests at US-Canada Border Finally Bring End to Anti-Vax Blockade

In the face of accusations that Canadian officials have been too tolerant of anti-vax conspiracy theorists and anti-mandate advocates laying siege to public motorways in the country, law enforcement in Windsor, Ontario just before dawn Sunday finally began to make arrests and subsequently cleared the road leading to the U.S. border after days of protest.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Windsor Star:\r\n\r\n\r\nPolice began another offensive Sunday morning, pushing south along Huron Church Road from the Ambassador Bridge to Tecumseh Road, clearing the few remaining protesters in the process.\r\n\r\nAfter a relatively quiet night, police started making some arrests and towing vehicles.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The police,\u0022 reported the Toronto Star were \u0022equipped with armoured vehicles, tear gas and rubber bullet guns, warned that protesters who did not leave would be arrested and charged with mischief.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nLaw enforcement first disrupted the protest encampment Saturday, but what first appeared like a stand-off later turned into what local reporters and others described as a \u0022block party atmosphere\u0022 as police tolerated the ongoing presence and more protesters joined the fray.\r\n\r\nFootage from the scene showed a number of vehicle leaving after the police said anyone remaining would be arrested and have their vehicle impounded:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022How hard was that?\u0022 asked political journalist and author John Ivison in response to footage of trucks departing under police threat. \u0022Leave or be arrested.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile police appeared to have retaken complete control of the road, it was not clear when it would be reopened to regular traffic:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe effort to end the blockade of the bridge in Windsor came as a similar \u0022trucker protests\u0022 continued in the nation\u0026#039;s capitol city of Ottawa—where thousands gathered on Sunday to voice their opposition to public health measures—and smaller demonstrations and blockades occurred elsewhere in the country. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told those participating in such protests on Saturday that it \u0022was time to go home,\u0022 but critics have continued to say that Trudeau and other officials have been too lenient and slow in their response.\r\n\r\nIn a post on social media Saturday, Catherine McKenna, former minister of environment, climate, and infrastructure in the Trudeau government, expressed frustration over the handling of the protests.\r\n\r\n\u0022Amazingly this isn\u0026#039;t just Ottawa. It\u0026#039;s the nation\u0026#039;s capital,\u0022 McKenna tweeted. \u0022But no one—not the city, the province, or the federal government can seem to get their act together to end this illegal occupation. It\u0026#039;s appalling.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSpeaking with CNN on Sunday morning, freelance investigative journalist Justin Ling, who has been following the protests in Canada since they emerged last month, described just how \u0022deranged, conspiratorial, and dangerous\u0022 the rhetoric of many participants has been.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSpeaking with reporters Sunday morning, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said once police dealt with the final few individuals and vehicles remaining in the area, officials would figure out how to properly re-open the roadway.\r\n\r\nAccording to local reporter Katerina Georgieva, with CBC Windsor News at 6, Dilkens said demonstrators in the future would be allowed to protest from public sidewalks in the area but that \u0022it\u0026#039;s not okay to choke off the busiest commercial border crossing between Canada and the U.S.\u0022