Signature Gathering Begins for $18 Minimum Wage Fight in California

The signature-gathering process for an initiative to raise the California minimum wage to $18 an hour by 2025 officially began Wednesday, the latest step toward getting the proposal on the state ballot in November.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is not one California worker who is making a good living on $15 an hour. Not one.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe current minimum wage in California is $15 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees. While that\u0026#039;s more than double the federal wage floor of $7.25, campaigners say it\u0026#039;s still far from enough in a state with one of the highest costs of living in the U.S.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology\u0026#039;s Living Wage Calculator, a single parent of two kids would need to make $50 an hour to fully cover essential expenses in California.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is not one California worker who is making a good living on $15 an hour. Not one,\u0022 Joe Sanberg, the investor and progressive anti-poverty activist sponsoring the proposed ballot measure, said in a statement Wednesday. \u0022Many of the heroic essential workers—who have put their lives on the line to go to work during the pandemic—are paid wages so low they can\u0026#039;t afford to pay for even their most basic needs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And because of the systemic inequity that governs this country, workers of color are much more likely to be paid poverty-level wages,\u0022 Sanberg added. \u0022That has to change. Raising the minimum wage in the Golden State is a moral imperative.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTitled the Living Wage Act of 2022, the measure would require businesses with 26 or more employees to raise their base pay by a dollar each year until it hits $18 an hour by January 1, 2025. Smaller businesses would be given an additional year to reach the $18-an-hour level.\r\n\r\nThereafter, California\u0026#039;s minimum wage would be adjusted for inflation.\r\n\r\nFor their proposal to make it onto California voters\u0026#039; ballots in November, the campaign for the Living Wage Act must collect at least 623,212 valid signatures in the coming months ahead of an early-summer deadline.\r\n\r\nArt Pulaski, executive secretary-treasurer of the California Labor Federation, said Wednesday that \u0022raising the minimum wage is one of the strongest anti-poverty measures we have as a state.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For low-wage workers, a higher minimum wage is life-changing,\u0022 Pulaski added. \u0022Better wages for workers also means they have more to spend at local businesses in our communities. If we\u0026#039;re serious about combating poverty and reducing inequality, raising the minimum wage is an absolute necessity.\u0022