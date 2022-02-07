Study Exposes How World's Biggest Corporations Embellish Climate Progress

A new study out Monday\u0026nbsp;evaluates the public climate pledges made by 25 of the world\u0026#039;s biggest corporations and concludes they \u0022cannot be taken at face value\u0022 because the vast majority of\u0026nbsp;firms\u0026nbsp;analyzed are exaggerating the nature of and progress toward their goals—a greenwashing\u0026nbsp;trend that critics say will continue in the absence of stronger regulation.\r\n\r\n\u0022Setting vague targets will get us nowhere without real action, and can be worse than doing nothing if it misleads the public.\u0022\r\n\r\nProviding further evidence of the fallacies of \u0022net-zero,\u0022 the Corporate Climate Responsibility Monitor 2022\u0026nbsp;finds that net-zero pledges made by several of the world\u0026#039;s largest companies aim to reduce aggregate greenhouse gas emissions across their full value chains by only 40%, at most, from 2019 levels—a far cry from the 100% implied when they claim to be pursuing \u0022carbon neutrality.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the assessment conducted by NewClimate\u0026nbsp;Insitute in collaboration with Carbon Market Watch, just one company\u0026#039;s net-zero pledge was determined to have \u0022reasonable integrity.\u0022 Three were deemed to have \u0022moderate integrity,\u0022 10\u0026nbsp;\u0022low integrity,\u0022 and the remaining 11 \u0022very low integrity.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We set out to uncover as many replicable good practices as possible, but we were frankly surprised and disappointed at the overall integrity of the companies\u0026#039; claims,\u0022 lead author Thomas Day of NewClimate Institute said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022As pressure on companies to act on climate change rises, their ambitious-sounding headline claims all too often lack real substance, which can mislead both consumers and the regulators that are core to guiding their strategic direction,\u0022 said Day. \u0022Even companies that are doing relatively well exaggerate their actions.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe analysis turned up zero pledges with \u0022high integrity.\u0022 Maersk came out on top, with \u0022reasonable integrity,\u0022 followed by Apple, Sony, and Vodafone with \u0022moderate integrity.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the headline pledges of Amazon, Deutsche Telekom, Enel, GlaxoSmithKline, Google, Hitachi, IKEA, Vale, Volkswagen, and Walmart were rated as having \u0022low integrity.\u0022 Those of Accenture, BMW Group, Carrefour, CVS Health, Deutsche Post DHL, E.ON SE, JBS, Nestlé, Novartis, Saint-Gobain, and Unilever were considered to have \u0022very low integrity.\u0022\r\n\r\nAlthough all 25 companies examined in the report establish \u0022some form of zero-emission, net-zero, or carbon-neutral target,\u0022 the authors note, just three companies—Maersk, Vodafone, and Deutsche Telekom—make clear commitments to decarbonizing\u0026nbsp;90% of their entire value chains.\r\n\r\nBy contrast, at least five companies would effectively decrease\u0026nbsp;their emissions by less than 15%, often by excluding \u0022upstream or downstream emissions\u0022—pollution generated by activities indirectly linked to a company.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDay told The Guardian that \u0022it\u0026#039;s\u0026nbsp;short-term action that\u0026#039;s the most important thing, in the climate crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\nNevertheless, noted the British newspaper, \u0022the report show[s] that the companies surveyed would only cut their emissions by about 23% on average by 2030, falling far short of the figure of\u0026nbsp;nearly halving in the next decade\u0026nbsp;that\u0026nbsp;scientists say is needed\u0026nbsp;to limit global heating to\u0026nbsp;1.5ºC.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite the damning findings, some companies doubled down on\u0026nbsp;their claims of progress. In a statement shared with BBC, Amazon said: \u0022We set these ambitious targets because we know that climate change is a serious problem, and action is needed now more than ever. As part of our goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, Amazon is on a path to powering our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, Amazon is one of several companies that have\u0026nbsp;donated to right-wing Democratic Sens. Kyrsten\u0026nbsp;Sinema (Ariz.)\u0026nbsp;and Joe Manchin\u0026nbsp;(W.Va.), who teamed up with the GOP to torpedo the Build Back Better Act—a piece of legislation that, among other things, would have accelerated the clean energy transition.\r\n\r\nAccording to climate justice advocates, net-zero pledges are inadequate because they are \u0022premised on the notion of canceling out emissions in the atmosphere rather than eliminating their causes.\u0022 Because the practice enables powerful entities to continue with business as usual in some places as long as they fund projects that purportedly slash\u0026nbsp;pollution in other places,\u0026nbsp;there is little to no evidence\u0026nbsp;that overall emissions will be sufficiently reduced.\r\n\r\nThe new study shows how several\u0026nbsp;corporations are\u0026nbsp;inflating the extent of their ambition and progress by taking advantage of ambiguous terms like net-zero and carbon-neutral and by disregarding upstream or downstream emissions.\r\n\r\n\u0022Many company pledges are undermined by contentious plans to reduce emissions elsewhere, hidden critical information, and accounting tricks,\u0022 states a summary of the report. It continues:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe exclusion of emission sources or market segments is a common issue that reduces the meaning of targets. Eight companies exclude upstream or downstream emissions in their value chain, which usually account for over 90% of the emissions under their control. E.ON may exclude market segments that account for more than 40% of its energy sales; Carrefour appears to exclude locations that account for over 80% of Carrefour branded stores.\r\n\r\n24 of 25 companies will likely rely on offsetting credits, of varying quality. At least two-thirds of the companies rely on removals from forests and other biological activities, which can easily be reversed by, for example, a forest fire. Nestlé and Unilever distance themselves from the practice of offsetting at the level of the parent company, but allow and encourage their individual brands to pursue offsetting to sell carbon-neutral labeled products.\r\n\r\nSome apparently ambitious targets may lead to very little short-term action. It may be possible for CVS Health to achieve their 2030 emission reduction target with limited additional action, since the target is compared to a base year with extraordinarily high emissions. GlaxoSmithKline may delay the implementation of key emission reduction measures until 2028/2029, ahead of its 2030 target.\r\n\r\n\r\nAs The Guardian reported, \u0022Day said using offsetting tended to obscure whether companies were making genuine progress on cutting their own emissions, or hiding behind offsets to achieve a notional net-zero.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s better practice not to offset—it\u0026#039;s more transparent and constructive,\u0022 said the researcher. \u0022Companies should not be claiming they are net-zero by 2030 unless they are reducing their emissions by 90% by then.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe failure of so-called \u0022corporate social responsibility\u0022 initiatives to deliver on promises to improve the well-being of workers and ecosystems is a longstanding pattern, which is why many progressive critics have called them public relations gimmicks.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the new report: \u0022The rapid acceleration of corporate climate pledges, combined with the fragmentation of approaches means that it is more difficult than ever to distinguish between real climate leadership and unsubstantiated greenwashing. This is compounded by a general lack of regulatory oversight at national and sectoral levels. Identifying and promoting real climate leadership is a key challenge that, where addressed, has the potential to unlock greater global climate change mitigation.\u0022\r\n\r\nGilles Dufrasne from Carbon Market Watch said that \u0022misleading advertisements by companies have real impacts on consumers and policymakers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re fooled into believing that these companies are taking sufficient action, when the reality is far from it,\u0022 said Dufrasne. \u0022Without more regulation, this will continue. We need governments and regulatory bodies to step up and put an end to this greenwashing trend.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Companies must face the reality of a changing planet,\u0022 he added. \u0022What seemed acceptable a decade ago is no longer enough. Setting vague targets will get us nowhere without real action, and can be worse than doing nothing if it misleads the public.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a Monday op-ed, Penn State University climate scientist Michael Mann and Climate Communication director Susan Joy Hassol\u0026nbsp;drew attention to the devastation wrought by\u0026nbsp;corporations that have denied facts to\u0026nbsp;delay necessary political-economic transformations—pointing specifically to a 40-year-long\u0026nbsp;disinformation campaign\u0026nbsp;bankrolled by fossil fuel interests.\r\n\r\nMuch of the damage caused by extreme weather disasters \u0022could have been avoided had we acted decades ago when the scientific community—and indeed fossil fuel industry\u0026#039;s own scientists—recognized we had a problem,\u0022 the pair wrote in The Hill. \u0022While the best time to act boldly to prevent climate catastrophe was decades ago, the second-best time is now.\u0022\r\n\r\nGiven that the 25 firms analyzed account for roughly 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, researchers stressed how important it is for them to quickly adopt\u0026nbsp;and scale up best practices.\r\n\r\n\u0022If we are to meet this monumental challenge, we will need to use all the arrows in the quiver,\u0022 wrote Mann and Hassol.\u0026nbsp;\u0022We must incentivize the energy industry to move aggressively toward clean, renewable energy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThey concluded, \u0022There is no time left to waste, and failure is not an option.\u0022