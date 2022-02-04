Poor People's Campaign to Manchin: 'We Do Not Quit Until We Win'

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have proclaimed the Build Back Better Act \u0022dead\u0022 and attempted to bury it for good, but members of the Poor People\u0026#039;s Campaign made clear Thursday that they don\u0026#039;t have the luxury of giving up on legislation that would slash poverty, combat the climate crisis, and lower sky-high child care and medicine costs.\r\n\r\n\u0022We do not quit until we win,\u0022 Jean Evansmore, chair of the West Virginia Poor People\u0026#039;s Campaign, said during a press conference in Manchin\u0026#039;s home state.\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot compromise the lives of our parents, grandparents, children, and neighbors.\u0022\r\n\r\nEvansmore, a longtime anti-poverty activist who grew up in West Virginia\u0026#039;s coal country, emphasized the positive impact the boosted Child Tax Credit (CTC) had on low-income families that previously struggled to feed their kids and keep the lights on.\r\n\r\nBut thanks in large part to Manchin\u0026#039;s opposition to the program—which helped lift an estimated 50,000 West Virginia children out of poverty—the boosted CTC lapsed at the end of last year, abruptly cutting off hundreds of dollars in monthly payments to families and threatening to push millions back into destitution.\r\n\r\n\u0022A moral crime has been committed and continues to be inflicted on this state and our country by our sitting senator, Joe Manchin,\u0022 Rev. Paul Dunn, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Charleston, West Virginia, said during Thursday\u0026#039;s press conference.\r\n\r\nEvansmore, Dunn, and other members and leaders of the Poor People\u0026#039;s Campaign echoed that message in a letter sent Thursday to Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), condemning the Democratic senators for failing to do everything in their power to pass the Build Back Better agenda and voting rights legislation.\r\n\r\n\u0022As religious leaders and impacted people, we cannot compromise the lives of our parents, grandparents, children, and neighbors,\u0022 the letter reads. \u0022We hold the entire Senate responsible for this sinful refusal to act that is producing suffering. The party in power and the senators who could have used their power to do the right thing are especially guilty.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We want to say to both of you: It is time to call the question,\u0022 the letter continues. \u0022It is time to publicly answer: which side are you on? It is time to go back and pass the full voting rights protection and expansion bills. It is time to go back, overcome the regressive filibuster, and pass the full $3 trillion Build Back Better Agenda (not reduced down to $1.7 trillion or what is being compromised now).\u0022\r\n\r\nIn recent days, Democratic leaders have begun discussing potential paths forward for the Build Back Better package, which was slowly gutted over months of negotiations and eventually blocked by Manchin, who announced in a December appearance on Fox News that he would oppose the legislation.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s dead,\u0022 Manchin told reporters last week.\r\n\r\nBut the Poor People\u0026#039;s Campaign—well aware of the longstanding structural impediments to justice—said Thursday that it has no intention of letting Manchin\u0026#039;s opposition deter them from organizing and mobilizing over the coming months in an effort to secure legislative and electoral victories.\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s why we\u0026#039;re coming to Washington, D.C. in mass on June 18, 2022 for a Mass Poor People\u0026#039;s and Low-Wage Workers\u0026#039; Assembly and Moral March on Washington and to Polls, not for a day but for a declaration of an ongoing, committed moral movement to 1) build power; 2) shift the political narrative; and 3) make real policies to fully address poverty and low wealth from the bottom up,\u0022 the campaign\u0026#039;s letter declares.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAt Thursday\u0026#039;s press conference in Charleston, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II—co-chair of the national Poor People\u0026#039;s Campaign—said that \u0022the movement for economic justice is growing and building.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022One day he won\u0026#039;t be a senator,\u0022 added Barber, referring to Manchin, \u0022but the people and the movement will always be here—and we will ultimately have justice.\u0022