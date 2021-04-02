'We've Been Attacked': Suspect Dead, Officer Killed After Vehicle Rams Security Barrier on Capitol Hill

This is a developing news story... Check back for possible updates...
The U.S. Capitol was placed under lockdown Friday after a person rammed their vehicle into a security barricade at the complex, killing one officer and injuring another.
After ramming the barricade, the driver reportedly exited the vehicle with a knife, stabbed one of the officers, and was shot by Capitol police.
During a press briefing, Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman officially announced the death of the suspect and one of the officers.
“It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries.”
— Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman pic.twitter.com/WYj4q120iX
— The Recount (@therecount) April 2, 2021
Speaking to MSNBC, and confirming some of the details of what took place, one Capitol Hill Police officer reportedly told the outlet: "We've been attacked."
Reporters at the Capitol Building posted footage of the scene in the wake of the incident, which unfolded at a security checkpoint that predated the fences that were erected around the complex following the January 6 insurrection by a mob of Trump supporters.
Appears that a car smashed into the barrier. Two people are on stretchers. Can’t see whether it’s an officer or civilian pic.twitter.com/Ud5WYGyKFu
— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021
National Guard troops were also seen responding to the incident:
At 1:44 p.m. National Guard troops responded to the North Barricade entrance of the Capitol where USCP reports a car struck two officers pic.twitter.com/etTT5M0Wn3
— Lindsey McPherson (@lindsemcpherson) April 2, 2021
