To Counter 'Misinformation Flowing From the Highest Levels,' ACLU Launches Voter Preparedness Campaign

With 50 days until the November general election, the ACLU Monday announced a voter education and outreach campaign.

"In an unprecedented election year, rife with misinformation flowing from the highest levels, voters must be educated on how, where, and when they can vote, and how to advocate for their constitutional right to cast a ballot when obstacles are thrown in their way," Rebecca Lowell Edwards, chief communications officer for the ACLU, said in a statement Monday.

"As politicians play politics with people's lives instead of enacting common sense measures—including expanded early voting periods and universal access to vote by mail—the ACLU has been at the frontlines to protect and expand the right to vote for all eligible voters," Lowell Edwards said. "We're calling on voters to make a plan, request their ballot where they can, and to encourage their friends to do the same."

Today is a great day to make a plan to vote!



Call 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) or live chat with an Election Protection volunteer at https://t.co/QrTjkWH4Wt if you have any voting questions. #ProtectOurVote https://t.co/e6FHkLEDNR — Election Protection (@866OURVOTE) September 14, 2020

The campaign, called "Let People Vote," features an online "educational tool" with state-by-state guidelines for voter registration, voting deadlines, and mail-in voting options. It will also feature voting-themed face masks and 'At The Polls,' a weekly podcast mini-series on the top questions regarding the 2020 election, including what election night will look like and the state of the USPS, according to a press release from the ACLU Monday.

In addition to promoting the campaign through its traditional outreach channels, the ACLU said in a press release Monday that "the tool will be amplified through a six-figure digital ad spend, an expansive email and text program, and beyond the ACLU's network through its artists and celebrity partners with weekly content through Election Day."

"The organization's corporate partners—including Levi's, Ben & Jerry's, Everlane, Snap, NorthFace, Outdoor Voices, Seventh Generation, Lush, COS, Madewell, and Twitter, among others—will educate their customers, followers, employees, and the general public by sharing the tool in a concerted push," the ACLU added.