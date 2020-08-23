Published on
by

Massive Crowd in Minsk Tells Belarus Dictator: Resign Now!

Hundreds of thousands flood the streets of Minsk, Belarus Sunday to demand the resignation of president Lukashenka for stealing last week's election.

by
0 Comments
Hundreds of thousands flood the streets of Minsk, Belarus to demand the resignation of president Lukashenka for stealing last week's election.

Hundreds of thousands flood the streets of Minsk, Belarus to demand the resignation of president Lukashenka for stealing last week's election, Sunday, August 23, 2020. (Evgeniy Maloletka/Associated Press)

A massive crowd of hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in Minsk on Sunday, demanding President Alexander Lukashenko’s resignation and saying "Fuck You!" to the Belarusian strongman’s warning that “stringent measures” would be employed to “defend” the country.

Waving red-and-white opposition flags, protesters chanted "Freedom" as a sea of people, numbering in the hundreds of thousands made their way to Independence Square in the heart of the Belarusian capital.

“Minsk never has seen such crowds in its history,” said an independent journalist in Minsk..

The protesters say Mr. Lukashenko stole the election and want him to resign.

The president has vowed to crush the ongoing unrest and previously blamed the dissent on unnamed "foreign-backed revolutionaries".

Lukashenko has rejected the idea of holding another election, dismissed calls to resign, and accused his opponents of attempting to seize power.

On Friday he vowed to "solve the problem" of the protest movement.

 

 

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World
,
Belarus, Russia, People Power