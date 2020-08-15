Published on
by

'Go Home, Racists!': BLM Counterprotesters Shout Down White Nationalists in Stone Mountain, Georgia

"Hundreds of workers from across Georgia took a stand against racism and won."

by
0 Comments
Anti-racist and anti-facist protesters organized by F.L.O.W.E.R, a frontline organization based in Atlanta to combat racism, face off against far right militias and white pride organizations near Stone Mountain Park in downtown Stone Mountain, Georgia on August 15, 2020.

Anti-racist and anti-facist protesters organized by F.L.O.W.E.R, a frontline organization based in Atlanta to combat racism, face off against far right militias and white pride organizations near Stone Mountain Park in downtown Stone Mountain, Georgia on August 15, 2020. (Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images)

Racial justice advocates on Saturday shouted down white nationalists gathered in the town of Stone Mountain, Georgia, where the groups faced off for a number of hours.

The city of Stone Mountain said Friday that the park—which features the world's biggest Confederate monument—would be closed Saturday, and urged people to stay out of the downtown area out of "abundance of caution."

According to the Associated Press, "right-wing groups led by an Arkansas group called Confederate States III% had applied for a permit to hold a rally in Stone Mountain Park," but the permit was denied, leading the demonstrators to take to the city's streets.

Atlanta's WXIA reported on the action:

The opposing groups were loosely organized on both sides. The white nationalist demonstrators, who appeared to be far outnumbered, were seemingly composed of neo-Confederates and militia groups like the III% Security Force.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

The number of protesters swelled at one point 500, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. "Militia groups from Arkansas and Florida have joined those from Georgia, but remain greatly outnumbered by counterprotesters from the left," the newspaper noted.

The metro Atlanta chapter of the Democratic Socialsts of America called it an "overwhelming victory at Stone Mountain today, where the fascist right was scattered and run off."

Among those organizing the counterprotest was FrontLine Organization Working to End Racism. The group said on its Facebook page Saturday that the time for the Stone Mountain cared monument to be removed is long ovedue.

"We would like to thank the racists for bringing lots of Confederate flags for people to seize and burn, so many that people on Twitter are making jokes about 'Six Flags Burned Over Georgia,'" the group wrote.

"While this pathetic showing should discourage them from showing up again for a while, as long as the carving still defaces the side of the mountain, these invasions are going to keep happening," the group added. "It needs to come down. The time is long past to #sandblaststonemountain."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Rights, U.S.
,
Black Lives Matter, People Power, Georgia