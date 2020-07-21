Progressive Community Mourns Death of Michael Brooks, A 'Passionate Fighter for Justice'

The progressive community is mourning the sudden passing Monday of 37-year-old talk show host and author Michael Brooks, whose incisive political commentary, humor, and passionate commitment to building a more just and equal world through international solidarity made him a cherished voice of the left.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Michael Brooks: a son, brother, friend, and true comrade to so many, due to a sudden medical condition," The Majority Report, a daily progressive talk show that Brooks co-hosted, said in a statement posted to Twitter Monday evening. "Michael believed in bringing people together in the struggle for love and justice, fighting for all poor and working people, a struggle that he understood to be global."

"He knew the only way we could do this was by bringing people together and made his life's work bringing people from different backgrounds and countries together," Brooks said. "We hope you join us in honoring him by continuing that work."

In addition to co-hosting the Majority Report alongside Sam Seder, Brooks in 2017 launched "The Michael Brooks Show," a weekly program that quickly amassed a large following and featured illuminating interviews with leading left-wing figures like former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Cornel West, and many others.

"This year I met this young American, a journalist, who turned out to be a friend, who I thought that we would meet again. How is it possible?" Lula tweeted late Monday. "My heart and prayers go to his family and friends. May his passion for social justice be remembered and inspire people around the world."

Michael Brooks' boundless empathy for all people made him a true radical. I can gladly attest to being one of his converts Michael offered the kind of moral leadership that is most noticed in its absence--selfless, universal, and resolute This a clip from his stream last night pic.twitter.com/nosmHb0zpj — ਮਜ਼ਦੂਰਜਮਾਤ (@vvorkingclass) July 21, 2020

News of Brooks' death was met with an outpouring of tributes from his close friends and countless others who were influenced by his historically-grounded and insightful analysis of U.S. and global affairs.

"Dude knew more about the politics of like, Ecuador, than the highest paid CNN analyst knows about the U.S.," tweeted Nando Vila, a friend of Brooks.

I can’t believe I’m writing this. Michael Brooks was pure light. He was just good to his core. He was fun-loving, brilliant, generous, thoughtful, loyal, open. He was building a better world. He was my true friend. He was an oasis. I am heartbroken. I will never forget his laugh. pic.twitter.com/4vOOafQqDr — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) July 20, 2020 I'm still utterly shocked by the death of my dear friend Michael Brooks. I just hope I can do a small part to carry on his incredible struggle for a better world. https://t.co/Uk7suZiRCa — Nando (@nandorvila) July 20, 2020 This is absolutely devastating. Michael was a tireless advocate for left politics who had the unique talent for making me laugh while conveying a deeper knowledge of political history than almost anyone else in the game. I can’t believe I’m talking about him in the past tense. https://t.co/59g73NTD0a — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) July 20, 2020 Gutted to learn I lost my friend Michael Brooks today. He was not only an amazing journalist & passionate fighter for justice, he was funny, genuine & selfless. Please tell people how much they are loved & supported because you might not get another chance. My heart hurts so much pic.twitter.com/XBw8t0lIVl — Abby Martin (@AbbyMartin) July 20, 2020

In a tribute to Brooks in Jacobin late Monday, Bhaskar Sunkara wrote that "Michael sought to make the world rather than be made by it, that much is true, but I'll remember more than his politics."

"I'll remember someone who was deeply human; someone who made an impact in those parts of life which politics never quite solves," Sunkara wrote. "He was all these things, and he was also an ambitious winner, someone who wanted to take on our callous rulers, and help build a just world, one where accidents of birth don't condemn millions to misery."