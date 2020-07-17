Published on
'Let Us Pray for a Speedy Recovery': Ginsburg's Liver Cancer Latest Health Scare for Liberal Justice

"I swear every time I see a 'Breaking News' about RBG's health, I get an unpleasant sinking in my stomach."

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg appears at the Temple Emanu-El Skirball Center on Sept. 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday that she is in chemotherapy treatment for a recurrence of cancer, this time in her liver—the latest health scare for the 87-year-old, whose presence on the court is seen by liberals as essential to keep right-wing forces at bay.

In a statement, Ginsburg said the treatment was yielding positive results. 

"I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam," said Ginsburg. "I remain fully able to do that."

Writer Brittany Van Horne was among observers pointing to the fact that the public's civil rights hang in the balance of Ginsburg's health is an indication of a deeper problem with American institutions.

"RBG's repeated hospitalizations and bad votes are starting to give me pause about believing our civil liberties should hinge on a single 87 year old woman," tweeted Van Horne, "but will need more evidence before I say anything too rash."

Progressives on social media wished the judge, also known as RBG, well. 

"I swear every time I see a 'Breaking News' about RBG's health, I get an unpleasant sinking in my stomach," tweeted Democrat Kimberly Walker. "Let us pray for a speedy recovery."

