'Their Masks Are Off': Facebook Removes Trump Ads Using Nazi Concentration Camp Symbol Used to Signify Political Prisoners

Social media giant Facebook on Thursday took a rare step of intervening in the platform's political discourse by removing ads run by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign using symbols from Nazi concentration camps after sustained outcry from advocacy groups.

"Public outcry works," tweeted Jewish advocacy group Bend the Arc: Jewish Action. "But the Trump campaign must be held accountable for its bigotry—and so must Facebook for enabling it."

WOW. Facebook just took down Trump campaign ads targeting protesters with the Nazi red triangle for breaching policies on hate. Public outcry WORKS. But the Trump campaign must be held accountable for its bigotry — and so must Facebook for enabling it.https://t.co/FBJrgzOh0n — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) June 18, 2020

The president's campaign used an inverted red triangle in an ad to represent antifa, or antifascism, but as critics immediately pointed out, the symbol has an extremely dark and fascist past.

According to the Washington Post: