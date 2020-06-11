Statues Celebrating Colonialism, Racism, and Oppression Toppled Across US and Worldwide

People across the U.S. and around the world are tearing down statues to some of the most brutal and racist men in history, a movement spurred by ongoing demonstrations against police brutality and inaction on the part of authorities to take down the racist monuments.

The statues, long a source of pain and anger for the victims of racist state abuses, are being pulled down by activists as part of a long-awaited reckoning for western nations with their past.

At the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, activists led by members of the American Indian Movement (AIM) tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus.

Columbus statue has fallen outside MN Capitol. pic.twitter.com/rbj9muDmQh — Jessie Van Berkel (@jessvanb) June 10, 2020

"It's a powerful thing for us to be able to dismantle the entire building of this country, the truths and the untruths that have been told about Christopher Columbus, how he came here and he did all of this good work," said Dorene Day, whose mother Charlotte was a founding mother of AIM. "Well, it's all lies. It's all lies."

This is Dorene Day, who’s mom was one of the founding mothers of AIM pic.twitter.com/HP7Z6D5b3y — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) June 10, 2020

A statue of Columbus in Boston, beheaded Tuesday night, was removed on Thursday morning.

ALERT: The City of Boston has removed the Christopher Columbus statue in the North End. pic.twitter.com/1TU2zBNSbV — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) June 11, 2020

In Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday, demonstrators deposited a statue of Columbus into a nearby pond.

This isn't how you honor Columbus. To do it right they have to come back later, with a lot more people, and systematically wipe out all the other Columbus statues. — Gary Alexander (@grylxndr) June 10, 2020

Statues of Coumbus have come down across Europe as well, along with monuments to Belgian King Leopold II, whose brutaility toward the Congolese in the late nineteenth century still shocks historians.

A statue of Belgium's King Leopold II has been removed after being vandalized in recent #BlackLivesMatter protests in Antwerp. The 19th-century king was notorious for leading the brutal colonization of Congo that led to millions of deaths pic.twitter.com/IPXE4MIz7K





— Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 11, 2020 This Congolese man is staring at the severed hand and foot of his 5 year old daughter - punishment for not collecting enough rubber for Belgian King Leopold II. Today people are complaining because a statue of King Leopold has been taken down in Antwerp. pic.twitter.com/7FeMoIVIbb — Rupert Wingfield - H (@wingcommander1) June 9, 2020

In the U.K., demonstrators have torn down monuments to men who made their fortunes in the slave trade and who were part of the nation's imperial past.

Two statues have been removed from display in England as the country reckons with a racist past. https://t.co/xL7cGembgp pic.twitter.com/JZXxMeChwg — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) June 11, 2020

"It's not the erasure of history that the right fear," tweeted Guardian columnist Owen Jones. "It's that our full history will be remembered, including the horrors of colonialism, and that will force us to reassess our present."

A list of Columbus statues across the U.S. and around the world can be found here.

Meanwhile, demonstrators across the American South tore down monuments to Confederate leaders, including a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond.

gorgeous. beautiful. I give this 10 out of 10 https://t.co/TNgeWRuFBH — Sarah “Attack and Dethrone God” Jones (@onesarahjones) June 11, 2020

Elsewhere in the state, in Norfolk, members of the community smashed the heads of statues of four Confederate soldiers and pulled down one, injuring a protester.

How the statue looks now pic.twitter.com/n4wAucNs5t — Matt Jones (@jones_mattryan) June 11, 2020

Intercept editor Ryan Grim, on Twitter, put the Confederacy-celebrating statues in historical context.

"Confederates weren't just vicious racists and traitors, they were also losers," said Grim. "They lost a single election and quit the country, then lost the war and pretended to surrender so they could try terrorism instead. Losers and cowards."