Without Evidence, Trump Blurts Out US Assassinated Soleimani Because He Was Trying to 'Blow Up Our Embassy'

Journalists immediately wondered whether Trump just revealed the supposed "imminent" threat that top officials claimed for days was too sensitive to make public.

President Donald Trump speaks to the press on January 9, 2020 at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP)

President Donald Trump during a televised press conference Thursday blurted out that the U.S. assassinated Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani because he was plotting to "blow up" the American Embassy in a Iraq, a new accusation for which the president refused to provide any evidence.

The claim by Trump—a documented liar nearly beyond compare—immediately led reporters to wonder whether the president just openly stated the so-called "imminent" threat against Americans that Vice President Mike Pence said is "too sensitive" to share with the public just hours earlier.

"We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We also did it for other reasons that were very obvious. Somebody died. One of our military people died. People were badly wounded just a week before. And we did it."

Trump refused to provide any details when asked to elaborate on the supposed plot to blow up the U.S. Embassy.

"No, I think it was obvious," Trump said, pointing to Iraqi demonstrations outside the embassy last week. "If you look at those protesters, they were rough warriors."

Following Trump's remarks, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) told NBC News that White House officials did not inform lawmakers about any plot to attack the embassy during a classified intelligence briefing Wednesday.

