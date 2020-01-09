Published on
by

Not Buying Trump Narrative, Majority of Americans Believe Soleimani Assassination Made US Less Safe: Poll

The survey also found that 52% the U.S. public believes the Trump administration's behavior toward Iran has been "reckless."

by
0 Comments

Anti-war protestors stand outside of the White House on January 8, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Trump administration officials have repeatedly claimed the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani last week made the United States safer, but a new poll published Thursday found that a majority of the American public disagrees and believes the White House's behavior toward Iran has been "reckless."

According to the national USA Today/Ipsos survey, conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, 55% of the public believes the assassination of Soleimani made the U.S. either somewhat or much less safe, while just 24% said the killing made the country more safe. Sixty-two percent of respondents said they believe Soleimani's assassination made it more likely the U.S. would go to war with Iran.

The survey also found that 52% the public believes the Trump administration's Iran policies have been "reckless."

The poll suggests the U.S. public isn't buying the Trump administration's justification for assassinating Soleimani, who the White House claims—without offering a shred of evidence—was plotting "imminent" attacks on American forces in Iraq.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

"One hundred percent certainty that America is safer today," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

The poll comes as thousands are set to take to the streets at more than 350 locations across the U.S. for "No War With Iran" demonstrations.

"Trump's reckless action has needlessly endangered countless lives of U.S. troops, Iraqis, Iranians, and countless other civilians. The devastation that a war with Iran could bring upon the earth and humanity cannot be overstated," said the anti-war coalition that organized the mass demonstrations. "We are the majority. We stand united. And we oppose Trump's war with Iran."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
War & Peace, U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Iran, Mike Pompeo