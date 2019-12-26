Published on
by
Democracy Now!

Michael Moore Talks Impeachment, Medicare for All, and Why Trump Might Win Again in 2020

"If we go that route—it’s guaranteed we will lose the Electoral College."

by
0 Comments
"Nothing is more painful than what we’ve had to go through the last three years." (Photo: Bill Littman/Flickr/cc)

"Nothing is more painful than what we’ve had to go through the last three years." (Photo: Bill Littman/Flickr/cc)

As the Senate attempts to set rules for President Trump’s impeachment trial, at least one Republican is expressing concern about the proceedings. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said in an interview Tuesday that she was disturbed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s promise of “total coordination” with the White House. Murkowski’s comments mark a rare instance of dissent for the Republican Party, which has been unified behind President Trump until now. McConnell needs 51 votes to set the rules for the hearing. Republicans have a thin majority of 53 seats in the Senate.

Last week, Oscar-winning filmmaker Michael Moore witnessed the historic vote to impeach the president from the front row of the House gallery. He joins us for the hour to discuss the impeachment process, the 2020 election and why he thinks Trump would win re-election today.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Help us Start 2020 at Full Strength

If you believe the survival of independent media is vital to do the kind of watchdog journalism that a healthy democracy requires, please step forward with a donation to non-profit Common Dreams today:



Watch:

The original content of this program is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Democracy Now!, Michael Moore, Donald Trump, Impeachment, Medical for All, Election 2020, Mitch McConnell