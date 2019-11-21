Published on
by

Is Greta Thunberg a Time Traveler 'Here to Save Us' From Climate Emergency'? 120-Year-Old Photo Sparks Flood of Conspiracy Theories

"Wishing her all the best and success in her mission to save the Earth. We can use [all] the help we can get!"

by
0 Comments
Children operating a rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek, Yukon Territory in 1898. The young girl in the foreground looks eerily similar to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg—with the resemblance setting off a wave of good-natured conspiracy theories. (Photo: University of Washington Libraries, Special Collections)

Children operating a rocker at a gold mine on Dominion Creek, Yukon Territory in 1898. The young girl in the foreground looks eerily similar to Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg—with the resemblance setting off a wave of good-natured conspiracy theories. (Photo: University of Washington Libraries, Special Collections)

Is 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg a time traveler "here to save us" from the global climate emergency?

A photo taken during the 1898 Klondike Gold Rush in Yukon, Canada features a child that so closely resembles the world renowned climate campaigner that some Twitter users initially dismissed it as a fake.

But the 120-year-old photo was sourced to the University of Washington's Special Collections archive, leading many to jokingly conclude that Thunberg is a time traveler who arrived in 2019 to warn the world about the planetary climate crisis.

Thunberg, whose activism sparked a global youth-led climate movement, is currently sailing across the Atlantic after spending more than two months in the United States.

"We had to slow the boat down to avoid some really rough weather ahead, but now we're back on track at full speed," Thunberg tweeted Thursday. "Hopefully we will arrive in Lisbon, Portugal, sometime in early December."

So we know what continent she's headed to now. The only serious question left to consider is this: Will she arrive in time?

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Climate, U.S.
,
Greta Thunberg, People's Climate, Time Travel