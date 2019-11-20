'My Guy': Ariana Grande Gives Big Hug to Bernie Sanders on Her Massive Social Media Platforms

Ariana Grande, an American singer, songwriter, and actress became the latest celebrity to give 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders a big show of support—sending out a photo of the two together to her tens of millions of followers on Wednesday afternoon.

Grande called Sanders, "MY GUY," in a tweet to her 67.4 million followers:

MY GUY. thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night and for all that you stand for ! @headcountorg and i are doing our best to make you proud. we’ve already registered 20k+ young voters at my shows alone. also i will never smile this hard again promise. pic.twitter.com/7UYqkXR0g1 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2019

Grande also posted one of the photos to her Instagram account, which has 167 million followers.

Sanders, who met Grande at her concert in Atlanta, Georgia Tuesday night, thanked the singer for her social justice advocacy:



I want to thank @ArianaGrande for not only being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice. We must all be prepared – like Ariana has shown – to fight for everyone who is struggling. It was great to meet her in Atlanta last night. pic.twitter.com/gZTPSLLywX — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 20, 2019

Back in October, Sanders retweeted Grande to bring attention to his staple platform policy Medicare for All in a tweet that went viral, garnering over a half million likes:

Ready to fight for Medicare for All. https://t.co/tltURZpb6a — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 25, 2019

Jane Sanders also thanked Grande for supporting her husband's candidacy: