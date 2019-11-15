Published on
by

'This is What a Dictatorship Looks Like': Bolivian Security Forces Open Fire on Indigenous Protesters in City of Cochabamba

"State violence in Bolivia."

by
0 Comments
Supporters of Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales clash with riot police during a protest against the interim government in La Paz on November 15, 2019.

Supporters of Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales clash with riot police during a protest against the interim government in La Paz on November 15, 2019. (Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)

Warning... Graphic images follow:

Bolivian security forces opened fire on Indigenous protesters Friday in the city of Cochabamba in response to demonstrations against the right-wing regime that forced democratically-elected President Evo Morales to resign on Sunday. 

"This is what a dictatorship looks like," said attorney and activist Eva Golinger in a tweet sharing images of police forces opening fire on protesters. 

As Common Dreams reported, a mass demonstration movement against the unelected government of interim acting President Jeanine Añez spread across the country Friday. Protesters are demanding Añez step down and that Morales be restored to power. 

The protesters in Cochabamba were majority Indigenous, according to reports. Many of the demonstrators in the city were coca growers

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

"Footage emerging from Cochabamba, Bolivia shows the aftermath of a massacre of indigenous protesters carried out by coup soldiers and police," tweeted filmmaker Dan Cohen. "This will be ignored by western media."

Images and video from the protest and attack show the violence in explicit detail. 

Warning: graphic images

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, War & Peace
,
People Power, Bolivia, Indigenous