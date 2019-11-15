Published on
Massive Anti-Coup Protests Explode Across Bolivia 'Against the Many Violations to Democracy'

"Do you think we are ignorant?"

A Bolivian indigenous woman, supporter of Bolivian ousted president Evo Morales, holds a Wiphala flag—representing native peoples—during a protest against the interim government in La Paz on November 15, 2019.

Chanting "resign now" to Bolivia's interim, self-declared president Jeanine Añez, protesters across the Latin American country on Friday made their displeasure with the overthrow of the government by right-wing Christian extremists last Sunday known. 

Thousands of demonstrators marched through the cities of La Paz and El Alto. Friday's protests follow days of unrest as the Bolivian people rejected Sunday's coup, which forced democratically-elected President Evo Morales to resign and flee the country.

An Indigenous woman, in comment to RT Thursday, asked if the coup leaders thought the people of Bolivia were ignorant of what was happening in the country.

Friday's demonstrations were a show of force by the Bolivian people against the coup government. Video and photographs from the country showed long stretching lines of people waving the Indigenous wiphala flag and calling for Añez to step down. 

"Evo Morales has been a good man," a supporter identified as Sonia told Democracy Now! Thursday. "He worked for the people. He didn't rob from us like these thieves who want to shake up the state and kill us like dogs, as if we're not humans."

