'Baby Trump Is Coming to Tuscaloosa!': 12-Hour GoFundMe Signals Alabama Protesters Ready for President

President Donald Trump's expected appearance at a college football game in Alabama on Saturday will be accented by the mocking "Trump Baby Blimp," local organizers of a planned protest announced Thursday.

Ñic Gulas, one of the main organizers of the effort along with Trace Fayard, announced on Twitter Thursday that a GoFundMe set up for bringing the blimp to the University of Alabama/LSU game in Tuscaloosa had raised enough money overnight.

"All extra funds will he donated to the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery," tweeted Gulas. "Will update once we have a location. He needs a lot a space seeing as he is a big baby."

As of press time, the fundraiser had raised an additional $2,135 for the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit for criminal justice reform in Montgomery.

University of Alabama students attending the game were warned early Wednesday that booing the president could result in having future tickets to games revoked; the university appeared to reverse itself later in the day, however, saying the threat had been taken out of context.

Trump's announcement Monday that he would attend the game was interpreted by many critics as the president searching for a sports event where he wouldn't be booed by the crowd—as happened at both the World Series in Washington on October 27 and a UFC fight in New York on November 2.

"Desperately searching for a sporting event where his ass won't get booed," said former Deadspin writer Drew Magary.