'Sweet Justice': Juli Briskman, Who Lost Her Job After Flipping Off Trump, Unseats GOP Incumbent on County Board

On Tuesday, two years after she was fired over a viral photo of her giving President Donald Trump's motorcade the middle finger in Sterling, Virginia, Juli Briskman was elected to the state's Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in her first foray into electoral politics.

The first-time candidate unseated eight-year Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe by a vote of 5586-4721.

"It's feeling fantastic, it's feeling surreal," Briskman told The Washington Post Tuesday night. "The last two years have been quite a ride."

A photo of Briskman, on her bicycle, flipping off the president's motorcade as it left Trump's golf course in Sterling went viral in Ocotober 2017. Briskman said in an interview in 2018 that she was incensed by Trump's ending of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and his reaction to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Shortly thereafter, Briskman lost her job as a marketing executive at government contracting service company Akima LLC.

Briskman said in September 2018 that the experience of losing her job for political expression spurred her run for office and dismissed the idea that the office of the president is inherently worthy of respect.

"I've gotten some feedback that folks say you should respect the president. Even if you don't like what they're doing, you shouldn't show this sort of disdain," said Briskman. "And I simply disagree, and I think the Constitution grants me that privilege."

"She flipped off the president, got fired, and now got elected," tweeted law professor Jennifer Taub. "Sweet."

The board acts as an administrative body for county government and includes in its oversight the Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C., which is located in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

That coincidence wasn't lost on Briskman.

"Isn't that sweet justice?" she said to The Washington Post.